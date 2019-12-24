Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen-inspired Gifts Dominate Secret Santa 2019 Among F1 Drivers

The 2019 season of Formula 1 witnessed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton lifting his 6th World Championship title and his team lifting yet another Constructor's Championship. The final race of the season saw F1 drivers taking part in exchanging Secret Santa gifts in Abu Dhabi and there were quite a few funny gifts, including one creative present related to Lewis Hamilton, while Max Verstappen was prepared to break the spending limit.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo's Christmas gift

When Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo began to unwrap his gift, he quickly realised it was a karaoke microphone. The first person that came to his mind after seeing the gift, was Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Speaking about the gift, he said that since Leclerc got interviewed in Suzuka, Ricciardo was singing behind him while giving an interview of his own. He unwrapped yet another gift and peeled away the paper to unveil a karaoke machine, to go along with his microphone and a top 40 biggest karaoke Christmas hits album. Reflecting on his gifts, Ricciardo admitted that he got very confused as he assumed that drivers had a minimal budget of €20. The Renault driver eventually guessed his Secret Santa by naming Max Verstappen because he probably knows him the best out of all the drivers.

F1: Max Verstappen's Christmas gift

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen himself guessed his Secret Santa right as well, within seconds of opening his gift, which was a miniature golf gift set, given by McLaren's Carlos Sainz. Verstappen added that he will probably have to play some golf with Sainz now. He further admitted that he is not that good at playing golf, making it a good excuse to play with him.

F1: Alex Albon gets Lewis Hamilton-inspired present

The funniest gifts were received by Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who was given a Lewis Hamilton-inspired present related to the pair's crash in Brazil. Albon was on course for his first podium in Brazil when he collided with Hamilton on the penultimate lap of the race. Before opening the gift, Albon shared the message that came with it, which read ‘To Alex for the next time you are fighting for a podium’,. Albon opined that said the gift was from George Russell. As Albon unwrapped the present he realised it was a jumbo-sized rear-view mirror. He jokingly added that he will tell his mechanic to fit it on so he makes sure that he can see Lewis Hamilton next time.

F1: Charles Leclerc gets classic Christmas present

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc got a classic Christmas gift i.e. socks and the Ferrari driver was actually pleased with his much-needed gift. He guessed Daniel Ricciardo's name before going on to explain why. He spoke about his trip to Las Vegas for holidays and that he had really bad socks and thanked Ricciardo for the gift.