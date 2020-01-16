Mets Manager Carlos Beltran Faces Uncertain Future Amidst Astros Sign-stealing Scandal

The Major League Baseball (MLB) announced its decision to punish Houston Astros after they were found guilty of electronically stealing signs in the 2017 World Series win. MLB handed down Astros' General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch one-year suspensions, following which the Astros organisation sacked both. Alex Cora, who played a significant role in the scandal and led the Boston Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018 under questionable circumstances, mutually agreed to part ways with the Red Sox. Only Carlos Beltran, the New York Mets manager, is currently employed and also part of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s report.

“Integrity” is a huge franchise buzzword with the Mets - especially with Fred Wilpon - to the point there is legitimate concern for Carlos Beltran’s job at the moment. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) January 15, 2020

Mets manager Carlos Beltran faces uncertain future after sign-stealing scandal

Carlos Beltran is the only player to be associated with the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Beltran was part of the 2017 Astros squad, as an outfielder and designated hitter. Beltran was appointed manager of the New York Mets on November 1, approving to terms on a 3-year contract. The appointment makes Carlos Beltran, who played seven seasons with the Mets, the 9th player to have played and managed the Mets. He had spent 2019 as a special consultant for the New York Yankees.

Mets manager Carlos Beltran: Used small details to our advantage

In a November 2019 article on The Athletic, Carlos Beltran denied any wrongdoing in the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Beltran said that they used the small details to their advantage and he would not call it 'cheating'. Beltran, who enjoyed a 20-year MLB career, retired after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. Carlos Beltran was a nine-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and was the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year. It was Alex Cora, the MLB report says, who arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the centre field camera footage near the Astros' dugout. The statement says one or more players watched the live feed of the centre field camera on display, and after decrypting the sign, a player would thump a nearby trash can to relay the upcoming pitch type to the batter.

