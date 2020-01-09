Los Angeles Dodgers Third Team After Astros, Red Sox In MLB Sign-stealing Scandal?

The sign-stealing scandal has rocked the MLB with the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox both being put under investigation en route their World Series wins in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The paranoia around sign-stealing has increased in the MLB, and it is believed that many more teams have their very own methods of electronically stealing signs. The Astros and the Red Sox had both defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their respective titles, so were the finals a game of who played baseball the best or who was the better sign-stealer?

Also Read: MLB Could Use On-field Technology To Prevent Sign Stealing After Houston Astros Scandal

The Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson to a one-year contract. https://t.co/VvtQUOm6kU — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) January 8, 2020

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Ex-Cubs Manager Says There Is 'no Way' Cubs Are Trading Javy Baez

Are Dodgers involved in MLB's sign-stealing scandal?

LA Dodgers have not had a very innocent history when it comes to sign-stealing. Some members of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 had told The Athletic that they suspected the Dodgers for sign-stealing. The Brewers felt that the Dodgers knew what was coming in the sixth inning of Game 5 of the NLC Series at the home of the Dodgers. While the Brewers had no issue with the conduct of the Los Angeles franchise, the Milwaukee organisation believed that the Dodgers were using electronic equipment to decipher the signs, which is illegal. New York Mets were also suspicious of the Dodgers stealing signs and both manager Mickey Callaway and bench coach Jim Riggleman had said that the ‘Dodgers knew what pitches were coming’.

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018

The ever increasing sign-stealing paranoia in MLB

The sign-stealing paranoia in the MLB is real to such an extent that MLB is looking at a wearable device to tackle the issue. While sign-stealing is not technically banned in MLB, using electronic devices to do it is prohibited. The Houston Astros allegedly used a trashcan to convey signs to the players on the pitch after watching a live game feed, while the Red Sox reportedly used their video replay room to steal opposition signs. While Dodgers fans can sympathise themselves for losing two consecutive World Series finals to alleged sign stealers, it would be safe to not pelt stones at rivals when you have a glasshouse.

Picture credit: Los Angeles Dodgers' Twitter handle

Also Read: MLB 2020 Regular Season Schedule Time Announced, Nationals Visit Mets, Giants At Dodgers