Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods Dominate Forbes' Highest-paid Athletes List From 1990 Onwards

Tennis legend Roger Federer became the first tennis player to top the Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes in the world. The recently released list saw Roger Federer beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be named the highest-paid athletes for 2020. The ongoing financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic means the earnings of the top athletes across the globe took a huge hit. Thanks to his whopping $100 million endorsement deals, Federer topped the list despite earning a $6.3 million by playing tennis.

When it came to the highest-paid athletes over the past three decades, a clear trend has been noticed where earnings have gone significantly up and the likes of Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Mike Tyson have dominated the proceedings. Here's the list of the highest-paid athletes from 1990 to 2020.

Highest paid athletes from 1990 to 1999

Mike Tyson was at the peak of his boxing career during the 1990s and was the highest-earning athlete in the world in 1990 and 1996. Mike Tyson's former foe and potential future opponent, Evander Holyfield headlines the list in 1991 with more than double the earnings of 'Iron Mike' the previous year. However, the MVP of the 1990s was Michael Jordan, who at the time was one of the most recognised faces on the planet.

The NBA legend won two three-peats with Chicago Bulls and was one of the most influential figures in taking the NBA to the global stage. As per reports, earnings from Michael Jordan NBA contracts were estimated to be around $93 million. Thanks to his explosive deal with apparel brand Nike, the Bulls legend's earnings from his endorsements dwarfed his NBA earnings.

Year Athlete Earnings 1990 Mike Tyson (Boxing) $28,600,000 1991 Evander Holyfield (Boxing) $60,500,000 1992 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $35,900,000 1993 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $36,000,000 1994 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $30,010,000 1995 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $43,900,000 1996 Mike Tyson (Boxing) $75,000,000 1997 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $78,300,000 1998 Michael Jordan (Basketball) $69,000,000 1999 Michael Schumacher (Formula 1) $49,000,000

Highest paid athletes from 2000 to 2009

One of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history, Michael Schumacher started off the 2000s as the highest-paid athlete, but the decade belonged to just one person - Tiger Woods. 11 appearances in a row and a record 12th appearance as the highest-paid athlete, cements Woods' legacy as one of the greatest athletes ever. Known for his dedication and resilience, the 2021 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee enjoyed unprecedented success in the 2000s. Despite his career falling off the cliff in the early 2010s, Woods has seen a comeback in recent years. In 2020, Woods was placed eighth in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes.

Year Athlete Earnings 2000 Michael Schumacher (Formula 1) $59,000,000 2001 Tiger Woods (Golf) $65,000,000 2002 Tiger Woods (Golf) $69,000,000 2003 Tiger Woods (Golf) $78,000,000 2004 Tiger Woods (Golf) $80,300,000 2005 Tiger Woods (Golf) $87,000,000 2006 Tiger Woods (Golf) $90,000,000 2007 Tiger Woods (Golf) $100,000,000 2008 Tiger Woods (Golf) $115,000,000 2009 Tiger Woods (Golf) $110,000,000

Highest paid athletes from 2010 to 2020

Tiger Woods' dominance continued in the 2010s before the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took over. Mayweather made the list in 2015 and 2018 with earnings of mouth-watering $300 million and $285 million respectively. The 50-0 boxer beat Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Conor McGregor in 2017, which accounted for much of earnings.

Year Athlete Earnings 2010 Tiger Woods (Golf) $105,000,000 2011 Tiger Woods (Golf) $75,000,000 2012 Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) $85,000,000 2013 Tiger Woods (Golf) $78,100,000 2014 Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) $105,000,000 2015 Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) $300,000,000 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) $88,000,000 2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) $93,000,000 2018 Floyd Mayweather (Boxing) $285,000,000 2019 Lionel Messi (Football) $127,000,000 2020 Roger Federer (Tennis) $106,300,000

