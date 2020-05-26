Mike Tyson Shocks Fans After Yawning During Title Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Boxing legend Mike Tyson surprised most fans when he appeared at AEW Double or Nothing PPV on Saturday. Last month, the 53-year-old announced his plans to return to boxing and has been training extensively for his potential bout. 'Iron Mike' was arguably the biggest attraction at the PPV and even got the opportunity to flaunt his newly transformed physique at the event. However, for eagle-eyed fans, Tyson yawning during a title match, might just be the biggest takeaway.

Mike Tyson yawns during a match at AEW Dynamite

Just like WWE, AEW has been forced to host their events in an empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic. While for a weekly show, it might not have the most impact, at least for AEW, hosting a PPV without fans takes away from the crucial crowd reaction during matches. Mike Tyson appeared on the event to present the new AEW TNT championship to the victor between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

However, the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' was forced to jump out of ringside after WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts tried to cause interference in the match. Tyson made his away into the ramp as he got rid of his shirt and confronted Roberts, revealing his impressive body transformation. Cody Rhodes won the match and was presented the TNT title by Mike Tyson.

.@miketyson has seen enough!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

While Tyson's interference was a pleasant surprise during the match, some fans caught him yawning during the early stages of the match. The short footage of Mike Tyson yawning during the title match led to some hilarious reactions from fans on social media. Here's Mike Tyson yawning with the TNT title around his waist:

Ooops. Mike Tyson caught yawning on camera during Cody vs. Lance Archer. pic.twitter.com/kPZB8yec4A #AEW #AEWDON — NoDQ.com: AEW Double or Nothing news #AEWDON (@nodqdotcom) May 24, 2020

Some fans speculated if Mike Tyson was too tired from all his training and needed a quick nap. Meanwhile, others speculated Tyson disrespected the promotion by yawning during a title match. Here are some hilarious reactions on social media:

Haha yea it's past his bed time 😅 — KairosObjective on YouTube (@inJest3) May 24, 2020

It was probably past his bed time. 😂 — Lorenz Denner (@LDCubsHawks) May 24, 2020

Dude is tired. He talks about getting up early asf in the morning. He’s probably tired💀💀 — Call Me Aries😋 (@King2Aries) May 24, 2020

'Mike Tyson yawning' the next big meme?

This is gonna be a meme soon. Calling it now. :P — CaGe The JRPG Fanatic🇰🇼🎸⚔ (@CageJRPGFanatic) May 24, 2020

Maybe not the worst idea!

He's getting bored while waiting for Shawn Michaels to run in and start another fight. — Dragonblade (@Dragonblade) May 24, 2020

Not the nickname Iron Mike would love

Tired man on the planet — Joe Sliwka (@bengalsgeek) May 24, 2020

Mike Tyson boxing return: Who would be named the Mike Tyson opponent?

Mike Tyson shocked the world last month after he announced his intentions to return to the boxing ring. Since his announcement, Tyson has uploaded numerous videos of him social media which highlight his impressive training routines. Tyson enlisted MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro, who seems to be doing wonders in regards to training the 53-year-old and getting him back in shape.

In regards to his potential opponents, the likes of Evander Holyfield, Tito Ortiz and several others have been touted by the media. As of now, it appears highly likely that the third fight between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson would take place. Holyfield is 2-0 (win-loss) up over Tyson.

