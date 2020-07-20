'Michael Schumacher Is Fighting, Hope World Will Be Able To See Him Again': Jean Todt

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt on Sunday providing a health update on Michael Schumacher said that the German legend and family are "working towards" his first public appearance in seven years. The seven-time Formula One champion suffered a severe head injury as a consequence of a skiing accident and has been bed-ridden ever since.

'I saw Michael last week'

Schumacher's medical condition has been kept largely private ever since the devastating skiing accident in 2013. Todt told the Mail that he paid a visit to see Schumacher as he continues to recover in Geneva, Switzerland. “I saw Michael last week. He is fighting. I hope the world will be able to see him again. That is what he and his family are working towards," the current President of Formula One’s governing body -- the FIA said.

Schumacher won five consecutive World Drivers’ Championships under Todt’s leadership from 2000 to 2004. Last month, reports suggested Schumacher was about to undergo stem cell surgery, though a source close to the family told The Mail on Sunday that this was an unlikely treatment, for now at least, given the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

When asked whether Schumacher is the best ever F1 driver, Todt said, "I love Michael but it is impossible to say who is the best ever. There is Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark, Ayrton Senna and Michael. You can only think in terms of who is the best in a certain generation."

Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP

Meanwhile. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday.

Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher's F1 record of 91. "We've just been on point through the whole weekend," Hamilton said, praising his team.

"While I was on my own for the race it was a different kind of challenge." Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007 and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.

(With AP inputs)