Michael Schumacher's family to take legal action against AI-generated 'interview': Reports

Michael Schumacher's family is livid over an interview published in a German weekly magazine and are planning to take legal action against the publication. As per reports, the magazine recently published an AI-generated interview of the 7-time Formula One champion. The kin of the Ferrari great isn't pleased with what they read and hence want to take extreme measures.

Schumacher hasn't been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident that took place way back in December 2013 in the French Alps. His family has been guarding him ever since then, and little information about the condition of the motorsport legend has been disseminated in the time period from their end.

Michael Schumacher's Family to take legal action against AI-generated 'interview

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising ‘Michael Schumacher, the first interview’.

The strapline added: “It sounded deceptively real”.

Inside, it emerged that the supposed quotes had been produced by AI.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

To continue his legacy, Schumacher’s son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One. The driver lost his seat at Haas at the end of last season. In his absence from the circuit, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has come on level terms with Schumacher, when it comes to World Championships are concerned. With both standing at 7, the Briton is Seeking to win the record 8th and currently stands 4th on the 2023 standings with Max Verstappen leading.