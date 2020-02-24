Mike Perry Arrogantly Blows Smoke In Al Iaquinta’s Face During Weigh-in: Watch

UFC fighters Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta faced each other in a high-level jiu-jitsu contest for Submission Underground on February 23. Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry successfully defeated Al Iaquinta in the fight. However, what caught everyone's attention was his unusual stunt during the weigh-in. The welterweight fighter of UFC lit a cigarette and blew the smoke on his opponent Al Iaquinta’s face. No wonder, it was a pretty unusual sight which left a lot of fans baffled.

Also Read | Conor McGregor May Not Fight Again In 2020, Says UFC President Dana White

UFC fighter Mike Perry blew cigarette smoke on Al Iaquinta’s face

Submission Underground’s official Instagram handle released a video of the weigh-ins. In the video, Mike Perry is clearly spotted lighting up a cigarette. However, things took a nasty turn when he decided to blow the smoke over Al Iaquinta’s face. No wonder, Al Iaquinta got pissed off and he walked away from the arena after the incident. Mike Perry looked unbothered about it as he continued taking drags from the cigarette.

Also Read | UFC Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Came Back To MMA From WWE In UFC 200; Watch Video

Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta were involved in a great battle on February 23. Perry managed to emerge as the winner of the jiu-jitsu contest. Well, this brings up the question, who would be the aggressor if Mike Perry and Al Iaquinta lock their horns in MMA? Both of them are currently with UFC and Dana White might sign them for a fight in the near future. That said, Mike Perry is currently competing in the welterweight division while Al Iaquinta is an emerging star in the lightweight unit. If the duo ever decide to fight each other inside the octagon, one of them needs to compromise their weight class.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Opens Up About His Tansformation From 400lbs To WBC Champion

Also Read | UFC 245 News: Mike Perry Likely To Face Geoff Neal Upon Return

(Image courtesy: Instagram handle of Submission Underground)