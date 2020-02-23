Tyson Fury Opens Up About His Tansformation From 400lbs To WBC Champion

The professional boxer, Tyson Fury, recently opened up about the remarkable progress that he made in the past two years to lose all the weight that he gained after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko. According to reports, Fury was struggling with drugs, his mental health, and a ban from boxing and in the aftermath of his victory over Klitschko, he gained over 400lbs. However, in an interview with an American comedian Joe Rogan, Fury opened about the habits he had to get rid of to turn everything around.

While speaking to Rogan, Fury said that he was eating and drinking a lot. He said that he had put on weight because of drinking excessive lager, which contains approximately 500 calories in a pint. He further added that he used to drink 18 pints followed by whisky, vodka and then pizzas and kebabs.

Fury believes that his diet was the 'most important' thing as he couldn't take three steps forward and two and a half steps back by not eating right. He further revealed that while losing the weight he was also doing shorter and more interval training. However, he still is eating a lot as he reportedly consumes six meals a day and all of them contain a healthy form of meat instead of kebabs.

WBC champion

Fury's nutritionist, Geroge Lockhart, told an international media outlet that Fury has a diverse group of food and he has a different type of meat with every meal. Lockhart reportedly said that Fury doesn't have the same meal twice and as his nutritionist, he doesn't give fury anything that he doesn't like. Lockhart further added that Fury does not even has any cravings because of his diverse diet. He revealed that the professional boxer even has dark chocolate, honey, sweets, spices and salts.

On Sunday morning, the heavyweight rematch between Fury and Deontay Wilder also ended in Fury incredibly managing to knock out his American rival in the seventh round in the WBC heavyweight title. After dominating almost six rounds, Tyson Fury successfully landed a crisp combination of jabs, which made Wilder go down the canvas. He is currently the new WBC champion and also the only man to defeat Wilder in professional boxing.

