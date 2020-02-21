Conor McGregor May Not Fight Again In 2020, Says UFC President Dana White

While the entire MMA community is waiting for Conor McGregor’s next opponent. UFC president Dana White almost dropped a bomb by claiming that McGregor might not take up any fight this year. After a sensational comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor said that he is going to be active for the entire 2020. However, the former double champion is yet to announce his next fight and Dana White’s recent claim has already made the UFC fans nervous.

UFC: Dana White says Conor McGregor may not fight again in 2020

During an interaction with BT sport, Dana White was asked about Conor McGregor’s future plans in the UFC. A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz has always been on the cards but Dana White does not see it coming in anytime soon. The UFC president revealed that Conor McGregor is really interested to run it back with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but he is unsure whether Conor would take up the rematch in 2020 or not.

“But you never know with him (Conor McGregor). We will see, But I have no answers for you right now about him. I mean he (Conor McGregor) just fought, do you know what I mean?” said Dana White

UFC: Conor McGregor’s call outs for 2020

After finishing Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of UFC 246 main event, Conor McGregor went on to call out Nate Diaz for a trilogy fight. Since then, Conor has taken names pretty often and this latest callout was for Diego Sanchez. In between, Connor has expressed his urge to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson and the BMF of UFC Jorge Masvidal.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)