Mike Tyson Biopic Starring Jamie Foxx Takes Shape After 6 Years In Development

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is finally going to bring the story of boxing legend Mike Tyson to the big screen. Since the announcement of the untitled Mike Tyson biopic was made in 2014, the project faced numerous setbacks and even after almost six years, the production is yet to gather pace. Now, Foxx has confirmed that the production for the Mike Tyson biopic is finally moving forward and fans will soon see Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson in the movie.

Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson? Foxx talks Mike Tyson biopic

Foxx joined filmmaker Mark Birnbaum during a recent Instagram Live session where he revealed the project is taking shape. "It's a definitive yes," Foxx told Birnbaum during the session. "Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling."

While the 52-year-old actor did not get in too deep with the story of the Mike Tyson biopic, he confirmed they want to showcase Mike Tyson's character having numerous hidden layers where they will explore the good and the bad from his illustrious career. "We want to show everybody evolves. Everybody comes from a good or bad place and I think when we lay the layers on Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man's journey and the way we'll place it," he added.

Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson?

Jamie Fox, who received his Oscar nod for his role as blues musician Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic, Ray, says his transformation to get into Iron Mike's character will be such that fans will "run up to him in the street" asking for an autograph, thinking he is Mike Tyson. Fox will have to physically prepare himself for the role, which will include gaining up to 10-20lbs of muscle.

While speaking for the Mike Tyson biopic, Foxx also touched upon meeting Iron Mike for the first time. "I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago," Jamie Foxx recalled. "I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching."

Foxx, who was just 22 when he first met the 'Baddest Man on the Planet', said he proceeded to a joke on Mike Tyson to a roaring reception from the crowd. Since the first awkward meeting, Foxx says he became a good friend of the boxing legend. He also says he saw the various ups and downs in Mike Tyson's famed career. "I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike," he concluded.

So far, Foxx or anybody attached to the Mike Tyson biopic is to release information about the release of the film. As per reports (though unverified so far), the Mike Tyson movie release date should hover around mid to late 2021.

(Image Credits: Mike Tyson, Jamie Foxx Instagram Handles)