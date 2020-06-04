Mike Tyson Claims He Would Have Committed Suicide Had It Not Been For Lakiha Spicer

Mike Tyson aka ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ claimed this week that he needs to get married again to stop himself from taking his own life. The 53-year-old boxing great stunned a number of his fans with his statement, as Mike Tyson believes that a man who is not afraid of his wife, is not living a “worthy life”. The former heavyweight champion of the world already had three marriages in the past but went on to divorce all three of his wives after a brief period in their relationships. However, Mike Tyson recently claimed that his last wife Lakhika Spicer was his “teacher” and without her, he would have taken his own life.

Mike Tyson Lakiha Spicer: Mike Tyson opens up about his marriage

While interacting with rapper TI on ExpediTIously, Mike Tyson revealed that without his wife he is a "savage animal". ‘Iron Mike’ further claimed that as he gets older, he looks at women differently. Initially, Mike Tyson used to consider women a “pleasure” but with age and time, he has started to look at them as the “other half”, stated the former heavyweight champion. According to Mike Tyson, it makes him realise that he is a man and at this stage in his life, the women are his teachers.

“If a man doesn’t have a little bit of fear of his wife, he is not living his life right,” said Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson further added that he tied the knot three times because he could not live without a wife. "If I don’t have a wife, I’ll kill myself. That’s real talk. I need somebody to listen to. I’m a soldier. I can’t think on my own, I need somebody to do it... I know myself,” Mike Tyson concluded.

The ‘Mike Tyson Lakiha Spicer’ story was well-documented back in 2018 and it then appeared that the two were deeply in love. However, the couple broke up after a brief period, but Mike Tyson still cherishes those days.

Image courtesy: YouTube of Hotboxing Podcast