Mike Tyson Once Accused Donald Trump Of Having An Affair With His Wife: Report

According to Tim O'Brien's book on Donald Trump, 'TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald', boxing legend Mike Tyson once accused the President of the United States of sleeping with his wife. In his book, Tim O'Brien details an intense encounter between Mike Tyson and Donald Trump where 'Iron Mike' stormed into Trump's office to ask if he was 'sleeping with his wife'.

Mike Tyson and Donald Trump

Per reports, the intense encounter between the two took place over actress Robin Givens, who was married to Mike Tyson between 1988 and 1989. O'Brien quoted Donald Trump's response to the accusation in his book. "Now, if I froze, I'm dead. You would have zero chance. Here's the heavyweight champion of the world, and he's a solid piece of f***ing armour," Trump explained the incident, as quoted by The Sun.

While Donald Trump explained the situation, it remains unknown if the businessman-turned-president confirmed or denied those accusations. Apart from the short period of animosity between the two, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson have had a healthy relationship in the past. Trump reportedly became Tyson's adviser for a brief period and even financed Mike Tyson's 1988 bout against Michael Spinks. At his prime during the late 1980s, Mike Tyson knocked out Spinks in just 91 seconds.

According to the latest reports, the duo could once again be on good terms. Recently, Mike Tyson shared a shirtless picture of him, which highlight his incredible transformation. The training video shared by Tyson had a comment from Donald Trump saying, "Keep punching, Mike."

Robin Givens was the first of Mike Tyson's three wives. He married Givens on February 7, 1988. The couple divorced a year later on February 14. Tyson then married Monica Turner in 1997. The couple divorced in 2003. Mike Tyson's third and current wife, Lakiha Spicer in 2009.

Mike Tyson boxing return

Currently, Iron Mike is back training as he is aiming for a boxing return for later this year. Within a short span of training, Mike Tyson has packed some serious muscle and has flaunted his transformation on multiple occasions. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' is currently appearing on WWE's rival promotion, AEW. He looks set to enter into a rivalry with former WWE superstar Chris Jericho. As for his boxing return, the likes of Evander Holyfield and former UFC stars such as Ken Shamrock, Tito Ortiz and Andre Arlovski are all being touted as potential opponents.

