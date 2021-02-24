Mike Tyson Sends Message To Tiger Woods After Car Crash: “Fight Like The Champion You Are”

On Tuesday, ace golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to the hospital after his car crashed into a median and rolled over in suburban Los Angeles. According to reports, the 45-year-old was "lucky to be alive," but was certainly in bad shape as he suffered multiple leg injuries, including a broken ankle. Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters used the “jaws of life” tools to extract him from the car.

Authorities said, though the car was a complete wreck, they didn’t find any immediate evidence that Woods got impaired because of the crash. Reports even claim that the officials checked Tiger Woods for alcohol or other substances, but the reports came out negative. Sheriff's deputy Carlos Gonzales, who was the first to reach the wreck, even claimed that the 45-year-old was “calm and lucid” and was wearing his seatbelt.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods surgery update: Mike Tyson sends prayers to Woods and his family

After the news went viral, the 15-time major champion started receiving prayers and well-wishes from all over the world. Barack Obama, Donal Trump, Alex Rodriguez, Justin Thomas, Gareth Bale and many other known athletes, politicians and celebrities also sent their prayers to Tiger Woods and his family.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson also took to Twitter and asked the 45-year-old to “fight like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers”. Mike Tyson and Tiger Woods have known each other for years, exchanging pleasantries every now and then. Apart from Tyson, Tennis star Serena Williams also prayed for Woods as she called the golfer ‘big brother’. “Love you big brother... but We will get through this,” Williams wrote.

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods surgery update: Woods undergoes surgery

A few hours after the crash, Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, confirmed that the 15-time major champion underwent surgery for his "multiple leg injuries". Later, his representatives shared a statement on his Twitter page, thanking fans for the “overwhelming support”. "He (Tiger Woods) is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," the statement added.

In the same statement, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer, Anish Mahajan, said that Woods underwent surgery to repair “significant orthopaedic injuries” for his lower right leg and ankle. This included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of "a combination of screws and pins" to stabilise his foot and ankle.

