Tiger Woods Car Crash: Jack Nicklaus, Bryson DeChambeau 'shocked', Send 'love And Prayers'

As Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries following a car crash near Los Angeles, golf legend Jack Nicklaus and US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau expressed concern and wished for Woods’ full recovery. While taking to Twitter, Nicklaus extended “heartfelt support” and prayed for Woods at this “difficult time”. DeChambeau, on the other hand, said that he was “heartbroken and shocked” to hear about the unfortunate accident and further added that his thoughts and prayers are with Woods.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery. — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 23, 2021

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-vehicle crash on February 23. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, having suffered multiple leg injuries. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.

Woods' legendary career was put in jeopardy following the “high-speed” single-car accident outside Los Angeles. According to Golf Digest, the 45-year-old was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road before veering off the road entirely and onto a hillside. The report further stated that the interior of the vehicle that Woods was driving, remained intact and combined with the fact that Woods was wearing a seatbelt, allowed him to escape what would have otherwise been a fatal crash.

The LA County Sheriff department revealed that there was no evidence of impairment and the 45-year-old was calm and lucid when authorities arrived at the scene. Further, a TMZ report stated that the golf legend had left his LA hotel “agitated and impatient” and almost crashed into the car of the director for whom he was filming an advertisement at the hotel, not long before the accident took place. While the authorities are yet to issue an official statement about the reason behind the accident, the extent of the injuries to Woods is being deemed career-threatening by many.

Celebrities wish Woods’ speedy recovery

Meanwhile, following the news of the crash, many celebrities from across the globe wished Woods a speedy recovery. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, Karl Anthony-Towns and Isaiah Thomas were amongst the NBA stars who wished for Woods' recovery. NFL stars Patrick Peterson, Derek Carr, Dez Bryant and Julian Edelmann all sent their thoughts and prayers for Woods. Boxing legend Mike Tyson and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez also wished a speedy recovery to the golf legend as he continues to battle his injuries. Even former US President Barack Obama extended his prayers for the 45-year-old, mentioning him as the 'GOAT' of golf.

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

