Mike Tyson Slams 'small, Scared' Floyd Mayweather For Rating Himself Above Muhammad Ali

The undefeated Floyd Mayweather has often dubbed himself as the greatest boxer of all time, flaunting a perfect boxing record of 50 wins and no losses. However, the 43-year-old received considerable heat from a lot of fans and some boxing veterans when he claimed himself to be greater than Muhammad Ali. According to Floyd Mayweather, he has 'a better boxing resume' than Muhammad Ali, which a lot of fans might disagree with. Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson was one of those who refused to go along with Mayweather's comments and lashed out at Floyd Mayweather for placing himself over Muhammad Ali in the conversation of the greatest boxer of all time.

Mike Tyson slams Floyd Mayweather for calling himself a greater fighter than Muhammad Ali

As per the reports in The Sun, in 2015 Mike Tyson called Floyd Mayweather “delusional” for claiming he has surpassed Muhammad Ali inside the ring. Mike Tyson also said that Floyd Mayweather cannot even take his own kids to school, before calling him a “little scared man”. According to Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali was a people’s champ and Floyd Mayweather can never attain that level of greatness since he is 'nowhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali'.

"Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself. OK, he can't take his kids to school by himself, and he's talking about he's great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. 'It's being accepted by the people. He can't take his kids alone to school by himself. He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man." said Mike Tyson (H/T: Sun)

Despite having differences in their weight, Mike Tyson has also expressed his interest in squaring off against Floyd Mayweather inside the ring. Although Mike Tyson seemingly dislikes Floyd Mayweather’s G.O.A.T claim, Tyson has acknowledged that Floyd Mayweather is a highly skilled boxer. “Iron” Mike has also gone on to say that it is almost impossible to defeat Floyd Mayweather in the ring by fighting him clean.

Image courtesy: AP & Floyd Mayweather Instagram