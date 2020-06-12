Tyson Fury Likens Himself To Boxing Great Muhammad Ali In Iconic Split Image On Instagram

Muhammad Ali billed himself as one of the 'Greatest Men' to have ever laced the boxing gloves after an illustrious career of 61 fights (56-5), where he went down only five times. Not many could defeat Muhammad Ali inside the ring. However, even Muhammad Ali could not retire from professional boxing as ‘undefeated’, which many believes Tyson Fury possibly can attain.

The Brit heavyweight champion is yet to taste defeat and many boxing veterans including the likes of Mike Tyson has said in the past that Tyson Fury can possibly remain undefeated throughout his career. Throughout the years, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson have been compared several times for their similar in-ring fight fashion and different opinions have emerged out of those debates. A few days back, promoter Bob Arum stated that Tyson Fury would have unveiled “a hard time” for Ali if they would have ever squared off.

However, Tyson Fury has always acknowledged Muhammad Ali and never really claimed of passing an opinion regarding the result of his matchup against Ali. Instead, ‘The Gypsy King’ recently posted a picture of Muhammad Ali, claiming to continue his legacy in modern-day boxing.

Also Read | Wilder Vs Fury 3 Could Be Set To Take Place By The End Of The Year In New Zealand

Tyson Fury Instagram acknowledges boxing legend Muhammad Ali

Fury posted the picture from his official IG handle. The left picture is clicked in 1965 on an iconic night when Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston at Central Maine Civic Centre in the USA. While the right picture was snapped on February 22, 2020, when Tyson Fury stunned the world by knocking out Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the USA.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Fears Divorce From Wife Paris If Deontay Wilder Fight Happens On Christmas Day

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Tyson Fury next fight?

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently thrilled the combat sports community by teasing the possibility of a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua bout in 2021. As per reports, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have already agreed to face each other under a two-fight deal in 2021, for the heavyweight titles unification. Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC Championship, while Anthony Joshua boasts the WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is being staged to unify the titles and settle it for once. A lot of boxing fans have already tagged it as the biggest fight in the history of British boxing.

Also Read | Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Agree 50-50 Prize Money Split For Their First Showdown

Also Read | Tyson Fury And Vince McMahon Had A Detailed Conversation About The Boxer’s WWE Return

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury Instagram