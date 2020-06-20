Floyd Mayweather's Trainer Was Offered $1.5m To Join McGregor's Corner Before Mega-fight

A member of Floyd Mayweather's entourage has reportedly claimed that Conor McGregor's team attempted to lure him away from the Mayweather team just a few weeks before the iconic 'Money Fight' in 2017 by offering him $1.5 million (£1.2 million). Nate Jones, a member of the Mayweather team, has worked with Floyd Mayweather since his boxing retirement in 2002 and claims he hung up the call as soon as he heard the lucrative offer made by Conor McGregor's team. Recently retired UFC star Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26, 2017, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Mayweather vs McGregor fight is also commonly known as "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History".

Mayweather vs McGregor: Nate Jones reveals offer from Conor McGregor team

While speaking on Fox Sports' boxing podcast "Rocky Road: Rewind", Nate Jones revealed that he initially received a mega-money offer from Montell Griffin, who informed him of the interest from Conor McGregor's team in the weeks building up to Mayweather vs McGregor fight. 'Floyd Mayweather doesn't know about this, but I got an offer from McGregor's team before the fight', he revealed. Jones then went on to claim that McGregor's team asked him to be on his corner for the mega-fight.

"Griffin informed me that McGregor's team wanted to make me an offer of $1.5 million (£1.2 million) to be a part of his coaching team ahead of the fight", he added. By his own admission, Jones explained that McGregor's team was prepared to offer him 'anything he wants' to leave the Mayweather team and switch sides. As soon as the offer was made, Jones hung up the call, making his response understood.

Mayweather vs McGregor: 'Nervous' Conor McGregor used washroom six times before 'Money Fight'

While reminiscing about the Floyd Mayweather vs McGregor fight, Jones recalled how nervous the Irishman was in the moments before walking into the ring. According to Jones, McGregor rushed to the washroom six times before the fight, which was surprising, considering the 31-year-old indulged in heavy trash talk in the build-up to the fight. The "Money Fight" ended in Floyd Mayweather defeating McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.

50 - 0 — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

Floyd Mayweather net worth

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Floyd Mayweather net worth is an estimated $505 million (£409 million). The Floyd Mayweather net worth is boosted by the former boxer's career earnings which earned him more than a staggering $1.1 billion (£890 million). Floyd Mayweather typically earns around $10 million (£8.1million) from endorsements each year.

Image Credits - AP