Mike Tyson Spars With Pet Bengal Tiger, Throwback Video Takes Twitter By Storm

Mike Tyson is a big spender and has lived an extravagant lifestyle throughout his boxing career and beyond. The former heavyweight boxing champion had reportedly shelled out a staggering £55,000 to acquire a white Bengal tiger called 'Kenya'. Mike Tyson has owned the tiger for over 16 years before letting her go as she grew older. In an interview with GQ Sports earlier this year, Mike Tyson spoke about owning the pet tiger and said that it weighed around 550 pounds. He also spoke about his affection for the animal and how he would always keep her close to him. Mike Tyson reportedly bought the tiger when he was behind the bars when he was convicted of rape and was in prison back in 1992.

Here is a throwback video of 'Iron' Mike Tyson where he can be seen sparring with his pet Bengal tiger. Check out the footage that recently surfaced on Twitter:

Mike Tyson with his pet tiger 🐯🐅 pic.twitter.com/uwTcbYaReU — Against The Ropes (@ATRboxinguk) November 25, 2019

The 32-second video shows Mike Tyson in the garden with his pet Bengal tiger. The animal can be seen playing with Tyson and also has a boxing glove in her mouth to take punches from her owner. Mike Tyson is seen kicking and throwing some punches at the animal before letting her in the water.

Mike Tyson tiger - Fans react to Iron Mike playing with the wild animal

2 animals just casually playing with a ball 🐯 — Michael McCloskey (@Michael16314401) November 25, 2019

Tiger absalutley shitting itself — Craig Moore (@c_moore2012) November 25, 2019

Guy literally isn’t scared of fuck all 99% of people wouldn’t try to kick a tiger in the head even if it was trained — Jamie Tennant (@JamieTennant3) November 25, 2019

Mike Tyson brought the tiger when he was a young guy and thought it would be cool before he formed a special bond with the animal. He would take her for walks and even engage in boxing matches with them.

Just Mike Tyson walking his pet tiger in his underwear... pic.twitter.com/LvoQcy0JUM — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 16, 2015

