Mike Tyson Spars With Pet Bengal Tiger, Throwback Video Takes Twitter By Storm

other sports

Mike Tyson was filmed boxing with his pet Bengal tiger in throwback footage. The video was recently shared on Twitter and the fans cannot stop talking about it.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is a big spender and has lived an extravagant lifestyle throughout his boxing career and beyond. The former heavyweight boxing champion had reportedly shelled out a staggering £55,000 to acquire a white Bengal tiger called 'Kenya'. Mike Tyson has owned the tiger for over 16 years before letting her go as she grew older. In an interview with GQ Sports earlier this year, Mike Tyson spoke about owning the pet tiger and said that it weighed around 550 pounds. He also spoke about his affection for the animal and how he would always keep her close to him. Mike Tyson reportedly bought the tiger when he was behind the bars when he was convicted of rape and was in prison back in 1992.  

Here is a throwback video of 'Iron' Mike Tyson where he can be seen sparring with his pet Bengal tiger. Check out the footage that recently surfaced on Twitter:

The 32-second video shows Mike Tyson in the garden with his pet Bengal tiger. The animal can be seen playing with Tyson and also has a boxing glove in her mouth to take punches from her owner. Mike Tyson is seen kicking and throwing some punches at the animal before letting her in the water.

Mike Tyson tiger - Fans react to Iron Mike playing with the wild animal

Mike Tyson brought the tiger when he was a young guy and thought it would be cool before he formed a special bond with the animal. He would take her for walks and even engage in boxing matches with them.

Published:
