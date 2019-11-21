UFC: Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Can Never Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has not been active in the UFC since his crushing defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 but the former double champ is planning to make a return in early 2020. McGregor is expected to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on his return while lightweight champion Nurmagomedov is lined up against Tony Ferguson and it doesn't seem that the re-match between them is going to happen very soon. However, with the potential re-match still fresh in people’s minds, legendary boxer Mike Tyson was asked about his thoughts on the same. According to Tyson, McGregor will never be able to beat Nurmagomedov no matter how many times they fight.

UFC: Mike Tyson’s opinion on the re-match

In an interview with American media reports, the legendary American boxer said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to win every time he faces Conor McGregor. According to Tyson, people still want to see the fight even though the results will never change and Nurmagomedov should fight Conor McGregor ten times. The American believes that Nurmagomedov is going to make a lot of money by beating McGregor and he should fight him 10 times since people will pay to see them fight as much. It is marketing and it will make millions according to the business-savvy Tyson. The American boxer with a boxing record of 50-6 also said that McGregor is a genius and no one can take it away from him since Tyson himself is going to pay for a Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurrmagomedov fight.

UFC: Conor McGregor’s take on his re-match

Conor McGregor has been asking for the re-match since his loss at UFC 229 but nothing has got finalised. The Irish superstar threw a lot of names at fans like Frankie Edgar, winner of BMF title, winner of Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov bout but nothing got finalised. He is now expected to face Donald Cerrone on his return.

Conor McGregor held a press conference in Russia today and he was quick to launch an attack on Khabib 👀🇷🇺



Now we wait for Khabib's response... it's getting fiery! 😳 https://t.co/CRhfoWFa5U — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 24, 2019

