Sports Ministry To Establish KISCE To Boost India's Olympic Performance

The Sports Ministry has reportedly decided to set up Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) under the Khelo India Scheme which will be identified in each and every state and union territory. This move has been taken to create a robust sporting environment throughout the country. According to reports, the first phase will include state-owned sports facilities in eight states of India, including, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana and the north-east states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland which will be upgraded into KISCE.

Viability Gap Funding

The Ministry said that the selection of the facilities was started earlier in October 2019 and 15 proposals were received and examined. As per reports, the ministry selected only eight states on the basis of training facilities available and champions produced by the centre. In addition, the Sports Ministry had decided to provide a ‘Viability Gap Funding’ through Khelo India for sports science and technology support, along with equipment, coaches and high-performance managers at the centres.

In a official statement, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India's pursuit for excellence in Olympics. Our effort is to scale up the best sporting facilities available in each state in India into academies of world-class standard, where athletes from all over the country will want to train in their specific discipline."

He further added, "The sporting facilities have been identified after in-depth analysis by a government committee. I am confident that this is a step in the right direction to tap talent from across the country and train them into elite athletes who can win medals for the country in all major international tournaments, and specifically the Olympics."

Image: PTI

(With inputs from agencies)