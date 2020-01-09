MLB 2020 Regular Season Schedule Time Announced, Nationals Visit Mets, Giants At Dodgers

Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday announced its regular-season schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. The season will begin with all 30 clubs playing on the MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 26. It will be the first instance since 1968 that all MLB clubs will play their first game of the season together.

Also Read: Yankees Flaunt Unique Skillset Of Latest History-making Hitting Coach Rachel Balkovec

MLB 2020 schedule released; Nationals, Astros to feature on MLB opening day

All game times for the 2020 regular season schedule are now available at https://t.co/m6bBOqKFpJ. Among the highlights: pic.twitter.com/ZsluPkLHoQ — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 8, 2020

ESPN will provide the MLB Opening day coverage with holders Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets (1:10 PM ET), followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants (4:10 PM. ET) while their rivals Los Angeles Angels visiting the controversy embroiled Houston Astros.

Broadcasters ESPN will feature an additional seven games following the Opening Day games. FOX will kick off with its national coverage on March 28, when Citi Field will witness the Mets against the Nationals clash on FS1, trailed by the Atlanta Braves vs Arizona Diamondbacks clash at the Chase Field (8:10 PM ET).

Also Read: Red Sox Sign-stealing Scandal: MLB Investigating Team For Using Video Replay Room In 2018

MLB opening day schedule released

MLB on TBS live game reportage will return on Sunday, July 5 and will carry on each Sunday until the end of the regular season. MLB Network will have extensive coverage of the opening day featuring its trademark look-ins at games on MLB Tonight starting at 1:00 PM (ET).

MLB Network’s wide-ranging regular season studio lineup including the MLB Central, High Heat with Christopher Russo, The Rundown, MLB Now, Intentional Talk, MLB Tonight and Quick Pitch presenting previews, highlights, analysis and interviews will return on March 27.

Also Read: Red Sox Suspend Clubhouse Attendant Guilty For 26 Counts Of Sexual Assault

MLB 2020 schedule: MLB goes abroad

MLB is set to return to the London Stadium for Mitel & MLB Present London 2020, for a two-game set between the host St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on June 13-14. While FOX Sports will provide coverage of the game on Saturday, June 13 at 1:10 PM. ET, ESPN will broadcast the game on Sunday, June 14 (time TBD). The MLB returns to Europe following the historic first-ever games played in Europe in 2019.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Diego Pardes in a two-game set at the Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City, which is the first time regular-season games will be held in Mexico on April 18. “MLB at Field of Dreams" presented by GEICO” between the Chicago White Sox and Yankees on Thursday, August 13 in Dyersville, Iowa at 7:20 PM. (ET)/6:20 PM. (CT) on FOX. The historic game will be the first MLB game ever played in Iowa as part of the GEICO Summer Series.

Also Read: MLB Could Use On-field Technology To Prevent Sign Stealing After Houston Astros Scandal

(Image Courtesy: MLB.com)