Anthony Rendon Net Worth, Salary And Contract Details With Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon is one of the highly recognised professional baseball players who has earned numerous accolades playing at The Rice University. Anthony Rendon made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut for the Washington Nationals in April 2013 and went on to win the World Series with the Nationals in 2019 and was also an MLB All-Star and the MLB RBI leader during the same year. He played a major part in leading the Washington Nationals to their first World Series win in franchise history. With a 0.290 batting average, Anthony Rendon made over 136 home runs and 571 runs batted in throughout his career. On Wednesday night, American media reports indicated that Anthony Rendon signed a 7-year, $245 million deal with Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony Rendon has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $22 million.

Anthony Rendon salary

Anthony Rendon is one of the highest-paid baseball players in the world. According to USA Today, Rendon has a contract worth $18,800,000, which made him the third-highest player of the Washington Nationals behind Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

MLB: Anthony Rendon signs with the Los Angeles Angels in a big-money deal

Anthony Rendon has left the Washington Nationals into free agency and agreed to a seven-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels valued at $245 million, as reported by Jon Heyman. The third baseman was part of the Nationals’ plans until he finally hit the free-agent market. The two parties could not come to terms after several rounds of negotiations.

The contract includes a full no-trade clause, where there will be no opt-outs and no options. According to a person with knowledge of the terms, the deal will have zero payment deferrals. The Payment deferrals had turned out to be a barrier during his earlier negotiations with the Washington Nationals and ultimately led Anthony Rendon into a massive deal that will earn him $35 million a season through his 36th birthday.

