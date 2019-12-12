MLB Trade Rumours: Anthony Rendon Inks Whopping $245 Million Deal With Los Angeles Angels

It’s been an action-packed week in Major League Baseball (MLB). Stephen Strasburg signed up for the Washington Nationals on Monday. Followed by which, the New York Yankees reportedly snapped up Gerrit Cole with a contract that raised eyebrows all across the MLB on Tuesday. Now, it appears that the Los Angeles Angels have wrapped up the acquisition of Anthony Rendon.

Interestingly, Anthony Rendon has been handed the same deal like his former teammate Stephen Strasburg. The former Nationals third baseman will sign a 7-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. After spending his entire 7-year MLB career with the Washington Nationals and being named the MLB All-Star last season, Rendon became a key figure for the Nationals, especially after the departure of Bryce Harper.

Los Angeles Angels boosted by Anthony Rendon deal

The Angels already have considerable depth in their infield area. The likes of All-Star Tommy La Stella, 2019 Gold Glove finalist David Fletcher, Luis Rengifo and Matt Thais form the core of the Angels. The arrival of Anthony Rendon, therefore, will be a major shot in the arm for the Los Angeles Angels, as they look to make it to the post-season.

Angel in the infield.



Anthony Rendon reportedly agrees to 7-year, $245M deal with Los Angeles, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/zFzKrcA6BW — MLB (@MLB) December 12, 2019

There has been one common thread in all of the three major deals to have gone down in the MLB this week. Scott Boras was the agent that orchestrated Stephen Strasburg’s re-signing with the Washington Nationals. Boras was also the one who worked out Gerrit Cole’s record-breaking $324 million deal with the Yankees and now, he has another feather in his cap courtesy Anthony Rendon’s Strasburg-like deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Interestingly, Boras was also involved in the deal that saw Mike Moustakas secure a 4-year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the largest free-agent deal in their history. This means that over the last week or so, Boras has been involved in deals amounting to a total of $878 million. With the likes of Hyun-jin Ryu, Nicholas Castellanos and Dallas Keuchel still on the market, Scott Boras’ deals in the MLB this year may very well cross the billion-dollar mark.

