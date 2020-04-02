MLB Makes Classic Games Available Every Night For Fans On YouTube, Facebook And Twitter

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in sporting activities all across the globe either cancelled or suspended as a means to fight the spread of the deadly virus. The MLB 2020 season, which was slated to kick off on March 26, was delayed until April 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to be delayed further due to the coronavirus lockdown. With no sporting action to follow, MLB has opened their archives and are reliving some of the classic games in their history enabling fans to watch MLB games during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Fans can watch MLB games during Coronavirus lockdown: MLB to broadcast classic MLB games ever night

In a bid to keep the fans entertained amidst the coronavirus Lockdown, Major League Baseball will telecast some classic games on their social media handles enabling fans to watch MLB games. In a series labelled as the #MLBAtHome, fans can watch MLB games at 7 PM. ET (4 PM PT) each night and are available to watch after they are first displayed. The rest of this week features classic games dating back to Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series where Edgar Martinez doubled home, Ken Griffey Jr., from first to help the Seattle Mariners defeat the New York Yankees at the Kingdome. Here's the entire schedule of the #MLBAtHome series, where baseball fans can refresh their memories and watch MLB games online.

Fans can watch MLB games during Coronavirus lockdown: Complete #MLBAtHome schedule

Every night, wherever you are, you can watch #MLBAtHome.



And this week’s schedule is legit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/upjZeaD2Ev — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: When will MLB start?

The MLB season was scheduled to commence on March 26 but the coronavirus pandemic saw the season delayed until April 9. With the growing spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, there is no certainty on when will MLB start. Reports have suggested that the start of the season could be moved to Memorial Day weekend in May.

The MLB is facing the possibility of a shortened MLB calendar for the first time since 1995 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus lockdown was issued after a minor league player from the New York Yankees tested positive for the virus and with minimum crowd gathering advised for an eight-week stretch, a Memorial Day start seems to be the viable option for the upcoming MLB season.

