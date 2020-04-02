Did Rob Gronkowski Write A Book? "It's Good To Be Gronk" And His Other Literary Ventures

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is arguably one of the most recognised faces in and around the league. The 30-year-old retired in 2018 after spending nine successful seasons with New England Patriots. While the former tight end garnered a host of accolades during his time on the football pitch, it is common knowledge that he had equal success off the field. With appearances in movies, sitcoms, and most recently in WWE, the list of Gronkowski's ventures beyond the NFL is quite long and well-documented. However, not many fans know that the former Patriots star even tried his hands in co-writing his own memoir.

Gronkowski did, in fact, write a book titled, "It's Good To Be Gronk". As mentioned above, the former Patriots star co-authored "It's Good to Be Gronk" along with national bestselling author and sports agent Jason Rosenhaus. "It's Good To Be Gronk" was released on July 14, 2015, by former MLB star Derek Jeter's Jeter Publication and Simon & Schuster's. It's Good to Be Gronk found instant success and even featured on The New York Times Bestseller List.

It's Good to Be Gronk explored the various highs and lows in Gronkowski's NFL career while it also provided an in-depth view of his larger-than-life personality outside the NFL. From his 'Gronking' interviews to his playful persona behind the scenes, Gronkowski's It's Good To Be Gronk was well appreciated by his fans. It's Good To Be Gronk even featured his career-ending ACL and MCL injury in 2013 followed by his triumphant return to win the Super Bowl in 2015.

'Rob Gronkowski author' may be a familiar title for his hardcore fans. However, one can even find an erotica novel based on Gronkowski on the shelves. A Gronking To Remember, written by Lacey Noonan was published in 2014.

The three-time Super Bowl champion made his name in the NFL during his time with the Patriots. However, during his college days, Gronkowski even played hockey, baseball and basketball. Playing for Williamsville North High School, Gronkowski was a center in Williamsville's basketball team and played at first base for their baseball team. Now, at the ripe age of 30, Gronkowski will be bracing for his latest venture inside a WWE ring. The former NFL star recently signed a deal with the company and is set to be the host of WrestleMania 36.

