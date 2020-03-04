MLB Does Not Plan To Cancel Or Postpone Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The deadly coronavirus disease is spreading across the world and it's affecting the day-to-day life of many countries. The virus has impacted the sports community as well. Many football games are being postponed and it is said that the Olympics and Euro 2020 can be shelved due to the virus. However, Major League Baseball (MLB) is not ready to cancel their games. They have instructed the officials on how to deal with the virus.

Coronavirus: Will MLB games be cancelled due to coronavirus?

As reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB does not plan to postpone the games as of now. It has already begun forming an internal task force to handle the on-going situation.

MLB news: Recommendations given in the memo

MLB players should avoid taking pens and balls directly from fans to sign autographs. It is a suggestion that will be conveyed out during training. The MLB intends to send memos to teams which will also ask them to avoid handshakes with fans. MLB teams should open lines of communication with the local public health authority. Front offices should consult a local infectious disease specialist who can serve as a conduit to health officials. Medical personnel should ensure all players have received the 2019-20 flu vaccine and are up-to-date on other vaccinations.

However, the memo distributed doesn't include the Nationals and Orioles. The Arizona Department of Health Services recently assured a "presumptive positive" in Maricopa County for the deadly disease. There has been a second confirmed case in Maricopa County. Most of the MLB teams are training in Maricopa County. NBA has also handed out a memo recommending the players to avoid handshakes. Signing autographs, fist-bumps and high-fives should also be avoided as per the memo.

