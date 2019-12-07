The Debate
MLB: Here Is How All The Teams Will Be Kitted Up In The Upcoming 2020 Season By Nike

other sports

After MLB and Nike announced a 10-year association in January, many teams have used the new deal as an opportunity to refresh their traditional uniforms.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
MLB

With Nike signing a 10-year deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) to be the official uniform partner, there is a going to be a significant change in how MLB teams look across the playing field. Many teams are using the new deal as an opportunity to shake up their traditional outfits and refresh their looks ahead of the 2020 MLB season. Let’s take a look at the latest outfits released by some of the MLB franchises ahead of the season.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Texas Rangers Could Sign New York Yankees Player Miguel Andujar

MLB 2020 Uniforms: A look at the fresh uniforms

1. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks made some minor tweaks to their MLB kits. They removed the gradient patterns near the shoulders, while they won’t sport the dark grey road jerseys. The Arizona Diamondbacks will wear as many as 5 uniforms in MBL 2020.

2. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have revealed their alternate jersey earlier in the off-season. The red jersey features Reds' wordmark across the chest. The sleeve sports an awesome 'Mr. Redlegs' logo.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Washington Nationals Likely To Lose Stephen Strasburg & Anthony Rendon

3. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are finally coming back with the MB logo permanently. With the emblem comes an entirely new set of jerseys, which includes a retro-inspired cream home primary, a pinstriped home alternate, a navy road jersey and a grey road jersey. The Brewers have completely won over the fans with this timeless re-branding.

4. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are bringing back powder blue alternates for this upcoming season and have switched up their uniforms quite a bit in recent year. Many people will be delighted to know that they are back to powder blue. The kit is a throwback to the blues that the Twins wore in the 70s and 80s.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Consider Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg Move

5. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres are back to brown. The Padres have brought back the brown and gold for the MLB 2020 season. Padres unveiled a full new set of uniforms including the home, road and alternate kits. They'll also be bringing back two different camouflage jerseys as well as the 'Swinging Friar' alternate logo.

6. Texas Rangers

As the Texas Rangers transition into a new era in a new ballpark in 2020, they'll also be wearing an entirely new set of uniforms. Their fresh home whites feature a scripted 'Rangers' wordmark across the chest, not unlike the one the Rangers wore from 1984-1993. And, like the Twins, the Rangers will also have a powder blue alternate jersey, one that will be accompanied by matching hats and pants. Each of the new uniforms will feature red, white and blue striping on the sleeves.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: New York Mets Consider Trading Jed Lowrie And Jeurys Familia?

