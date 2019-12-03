MLB Trade Rumours: Texas Rangers Could Sign New York Yankees Player Miguel Andujar

Texas Rangers are keen on adding a third baseman to their roster, with Anthony Rendon being the prime target. The Rangers will also be on the look for cheaper alternatives, and trade with the New York Yankees seems like a probable option. The Texas Rangers are keen to add Miguel Andujar to their roster and are intrigued by the possibility of signing him.

MLB trade rumours: Texas Rangers eye New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar

Miguel Andujar is currently under rehabilitation after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last Major League Baseball (MLB) season. Andujar featured for only 12 games last season and was subsequently replaced by Gio Urshela, who cashed in on the opportunity and made the spot his own. Andujar rose to prominence in 2018, finishing second in the AL Rookie of the year behind Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. Miguel Andujar finished the season with an impressive haul of 92 RBIs, a slash line of .297/.328/.527 and 27 homers, 47 doubles.

More video of Miguel Andujar taking IF reps via ig. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/qMMrfx7mQ8 — Jordan Bonadona (@JordanBonadona) November 20, 2019

MLB trade rumours: Gio Urshela's rise helps Texas Rangers' cause

With Gio Urshela emerging as one of the top performers as the third baseman, the New York Yankees are keen on exploring other positions where Andujar can fit in, preferably at first base. General Cashman has gone as far as claiming that the third baseman is Urshela’s place to lose. Urshela has been excellent in defence in Andujar’s absence in 2019, finishing with impressive numbers of concluding with a slash line of .314/.355/.534 with 74 RBIs and 21 homers.

Miguel Andujar presents an intriguing option to the Texas Rangers. A trade with Yankees helps Rangers to focus their financial prowess on other resources. A deal looks possible considering that the New York Yankees are known for their affinity for hard-throwing relievers while the Texas Rangers boast of good depth in that area.

