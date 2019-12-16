MLB Star Josh Donaldson's Mother Quits Smoking For A $70,000 Maserati, Watch Video

These are exciting times in Major League Baseball (MLB). After a week packed with blockbuster deals that saw first Stephen Strasburg and then Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon sign more-than-lucrative deals, it was now free agent Josh Donaldson's turn to grab the headlines. While the former Atlanta Braves third baseman has not yet signed a new deal with the Braves, Josh Donaldson did make a hefty purchase this week for all the right reasons.

MLB: Josh Donaldson gifts mother a $70,000 Maserati

Apparently, Josh Donaldson made a deal with his mother a couple of years ago. The deal involved his mother, Lisa French, having to quit smoking. If she were to successfully quit smoking, he promised her a handsome reward. This past weekend, Josh Donaldson stood true to his word.

The former Atlanta Braves third baseman surprised his mother with a $70,000 Maserati - his way of congratulating his mother for kicking the smoking habit. Josh Donaldson posted a video of the $70,000 surprise on Instagram. The video shows Josh Donaldson's mother Lisa French jumping in surprise as the three-time MLB All-Star rolls up to the house in a white Maserati.

A number of MLB stars reacted to Josh Donaldson's surprise. Among them was fellow three-time MLB All-Star J.D. Martinez, who called Josh Donaldson's mother's reaction as the "Best reaction ever." Four-time MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler also weighed in, amazing at the former Atlanta Braves third baseman's surprise. Josh Donaldson is a fan of the History Channel series Vikings and also appeared in an episode on the show. It was, therefore, fitting that Vikings star Katheryn Winnick also hailed Josh Donaldson's gift on Instagram.

