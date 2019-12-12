MLB: World Series Flasher Julia Rose To Attend Gerrit Cole’s Yankees Debut?

Gerrit Cole is 'The Guy' in the MLB now. According to reports in the US, he has signed a nine-year contract reportedly worth $324 million with the New York Yankees. It's quite unsurprising that many would be hoping to be present when Cole makes his debut for the Yankees next season. One apparent fan who has confirmed her presence is World Series Flasher - Julia Cole.

Gerrit Cole making history

Gerrit Cole's recent deal trumps the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg signed just a day prior to remain with the Washington Wizards. The 29-year-old is now the highest-paid player in MLB history earning around $36 million every year. The pitcher had a dominant 2019 with the Houston Astros which helped him earn the longest contract for any pitcher in the last two decades.

Julia Rose to support Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole's debut will surely be a major attraction in the MLB next season. And as per the schedule released by MLB, New York Yankees will travel to Baltimore on the 'Opening Day'. World Series Flasher Julia Rose has confirmed her presence by stating that she'd like to be present to show some support for Gerrit Cole.

Julia Rose has quite some history with Gerrit Cole and the MLB. She was one of the two women (along with Lauren Summer) who flashed Cole during the 2019 World Series. They were apparently showing support for breast cancer in the most outlandish way possible. Both the ladies were subsequently banned by the MLB. So it is but obvious that Julia Rose won't be allowed to enter the stadium. It's nevertheless a sweet gesture by Rose.

