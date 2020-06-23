MLB 2020 Season To Proceed With 60-game Regular Season After Owners Approve Proposal

USA's Major League Baseball (MLB) team owners have unanimously voted to proceed with the MLB 2020 season as per the terms of their March 26 agreement, a statement from the league noted. This comes after the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) voted down MLB's latest proposal for a 60-game MLB 2020 season with an expanded playoff format. With both parties refusing to budge with their demands for the upcoming season, the March 26 agreement gives the power to commissioner Rob Manfred to choose the schedule for the season. Earlier, the MLB owners rejected a 70-game proposal from the MLB Players Union.

MLB 2020 season: MLB 60 game season likely to be approved by Rob Manfred

"Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association informed us that they have rejected the agreement framework developed by Commissioner Manfred and Tony Clark. Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development," MLB said in their statement. "The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new postseason format."

With the go-ahead from the MLB owners, the league has now asked the MLB Players Union about their agreement on two things; the first being whether players will be able to report to camp by July 1 and the second being if the MLB Players Union will be able to manually operate the safety protocols. According to reports, the MLBPA will likely approve the two conditions. As of now, the 'When will MLB season start?' query cannot be answered.

The 60-game MLB season will become official once:

🔘 the MLBPA agrees to start spring training July 1

🔘The MLBPA signs off on health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/fcJuAmHv7v — theScore (@theScore) June 23, 2020

MLB Players Union rejects latest proposal

The MLBPA executive board conducted a meeting on Monday where the 38 members voted 33-5 to dismiss MLB's 60-game framework. Before the members voted to reject the proposal, Rob Manfred and union executive director Tony Clark discussed the terms if the proposal in a meeting last week. Amid uncertainty ahead of the MLB 2020 season, the league is bracing for the season without fans being allowed in the stadiums.

The player salary continues to be the sticking point between both parties. With the rejection of the latest proposal, the MLBPA hands the authority to the commissioner, which also guarantees the players' fully prorated pay.

Cincinnati Bengals pitcher Trevor Bauer expressed his frustrations with the delayed agreement between the MLB owners and MLBPA. Bauer wrote the coronavirus pandemic has already made the circumstances difficult, which is being made worse by both the unions.

It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been. Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? Covid 19 already presented a lose lose lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

(Image Credits: AP)