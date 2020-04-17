President Donald Trump Believes American Sports Could Resume Behind Closed Doors

The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump claimed that the resumption of sports in the county could take place behind closed doors. The Donald Trump advisory panel has worked out that the only way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would be by banning fans from entering stadiums. One of the members in the Trump advisory panel, Dr Anthony Fauci laid the groundwork of a potential return to play following the coronavirus outbreak that halted all major sporting events in March. Along with Dr Anthony Fauci, WWE executive Vince McMahon also joined the Trump Advisory panel.

Donald Trump advisory panel on sports return

With the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the USA, the Donald Trump advisory panel believes that fans at home need to be entertained. On Wednesday, Donald Trump spoke with key leaders of the major sporting leagues in the USA over a possible return of sporting events that have been either postponed or suspended. The Donald Trump advisory panel reiterated that the only safe way for sports to return is if enthusiasts are not present at the stadiums. The conference call on Wednesday reportedly included a number of top league commissions in the form of Adam Silver (NBA), Rob Manfred (MLB), Don Garber (MLS), Gary Bettman (NHL) and Roger Goodell (NFL), along with a few team owners like Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks) and Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) to discuss the resumption of sports.

Readout of Trump's conference call today with US sports leaders, per WH pool. pic.twitter.com/s3kp3XXKf8 — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) April 16, 2020

Vince McMahon on Trump advisory panel: Trump on sports return

The Donald Trump advisory panel also includes WWE Chairman Vine McMahon. Earlier this week, Donald Trump listed Vince McMahon as one of his advisors to resume sports in the country in order to mitigate the financial repercussions on the nation's economy which has been hit by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the NBA and NHL have suspended their respective seasons indefinitely while the MLB has been postponed. Here is USA president Donald Trump on sports return as he highlighted the fact that arenas should remain without supporters.

TRUMP on resuming sports: "Depending on the area, you will have large areas of the country where this has been totally eradicated. You will be able to have those full arenas ... Many of them are going to be starting without the fans. It'll be made for television." pic.twitter.com/nDxCVeNKBp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

