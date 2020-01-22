MLB Stars Derek Jeter And Larry Walker Elected To The Baseball Hall Of Fame 2020

Major League Baseball (MLB) recently released the voting results for the Baseball Hall of Fame 2020 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and 5-time MLB All-Star Larry Walker will be latest additions to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Derek Jeter - A Yankees legend and now a Hall of Famer

The current CEO of Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter had an illustrious career with the New York Yankees. A 5-time World Series champion, Jeter was just one vote away from being the second player ever to get a unanimous vote after his long-time Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera (2019). Derek Jeter registered a mammoth 3465 hits and 260 career home runs with the Yankees. Jeter is a 14-time All-Star and a 5-time Yankees Player of the Year. He won the World Series MVP award in 2000.

Larry Walker: 1st Rockies player to be inducted in the Hall of Fame

Larry Walker was the second inductee in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Walker played for Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Luis Cardinals in his 17-year career. With a batting average of .313, Larry Walker registered 2016 hits, 383 home runs and 230 stolen bases. Larry Walker led the National League (NL) for home runs in 1997 and subsequently won the NL MVP that year.

Larry Walker reacts to his induction in Hall of Fame

Baseball Hall of Fame 2020: MLB stars congratulate the duo

Congratulations Derek and Larry ,I’m looking forward to be in Cooperstown to celebrate your incredible careers @Cdnmooselips33 @mlb @baseballhall https://t.co/WbFM6k45TB — Edgar Martinez (@11EdgarMartinez) January 22, 2020

To The Captain Derek Jeter - congratulations on taking your rightful place in the Baseball Hall of Fame where you will be, for eternity, as one of history’s greatest players, at any position, in any era. pic.twitter.com/nRJaeT8Vmm — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 22, 2020

So cool to see Larry Walker make it to the Hall of Fame! Making Canada proud! 🍁#HOF2020 — James Paxton (@James_Paxton) January 22, 2020

Hall of Fame Weekend 2020 will be held on July 24-27, 2020 in Cooperstown. The annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 1:30 PM EST (July 27, 12:00 AM IST) at the Clark Sports Center.

