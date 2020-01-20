The Debate
Patrick Mahomes Could Have Been A Detroit Tigers MLB Sensation Despite NFL Prowess

other sports

Patrick Mahomes has set the NFL alight in his two full seasons in the league. However, the Kansas City Chiefs star could very well have featured in the MLB.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patrick Mahomes

Over the last two seasons, the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arm burn through opposition defences. In the two postseason games for the Chiefs this season, Patrick Mahomes once again ran the rule for the Chiefs. His latest display against the Tennessee Titans garnered praise from all corners of the NFL. However, there was a very distinct possibility that Mahomes' arm could have been tearing up another league in another sport altogether. 

Also Read | Titans Vs Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes Led-Chiefs Make It To Super Bowl 2020 With 35-24 Win

Patrick Mahomes' Detroit Tigers link

An interesting part of Patrick Mahomes' rise to stardom is the fact that while he is now a star in the NFL, he was also an impressive baseball player out of high school. In fact, he was drafted out of Whitehouse High School by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft. He also has a family history in MLB. Patrick Mahomes' father featured in the MLB for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Texas Rangers. 

Also Read | Packers Vs 49ers: 49ers' Old-school Approach Bullies Packers; Raheem Mostert Steals Show

Patrick Mahomes' MLB Draft participation led to him being selected as an outfielder. Even so, the now-Chiefs star also had experience on the mound. While his right arm may have set the NFL alight this season, he was also quite adept at baseball, throwing pitches that touched 95 mph. 

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Makes History, Becomes Fastest Player To 9,000 Passing Yards In NFL

When did Patrick Mahomes join NFL?

With his father featuring in the MLB, many would have pegged Patrick Mahomes to follow in his father's footsteps. However, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes "fell in love with football". When the opportunity to declare for the NFL came, Patrick Mahomes took it with both hands. The 'When did Patrick Mahomes join NFL' story culminates in 2017, when, in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round (10th overall). It would appear that the former MLB prospect hasn't looked back ever since. 

Also Read | Tua Tagovailoa Signs Up With 2018 NFL NVP Patrick Mahomes' Agency

Published:
COMMENT
