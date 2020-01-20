Patrick Mahomes Could Have Been A Detroit Tigers MLB Sensation Despite NFL Prowess

Over the last two seasons, the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' arm burn through opposition defences. In the two postseason games for the Chiefs this season, Patrick Mahomes once again ran the rule for the Chiefs. His latest display against the Tennessee Titans garnered praise from all corners of the NFL. However, there was a very distinct possibility that Mahomes' arm could have been tearing up another league in another sport altogether.

In two games this postseason, Patrick Mahomes has done it all 🚀



- 721 total yards

- 9 total TD

- 0 turnovers

- 2 comeback wins

- 1 trip to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/crlmRQyaO5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' Detroit Tigers link

An interesting part of Patrick Mahomes' rise to stardom is the fact that while he is now a star in the NFL, he was also an impressive baseball player out of high school. In fact, he was drafted out of Whitehouse High School by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft. He also has a family history in MLB. Patrick Mahomes' father featured in the MLB for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Texas Rangers.

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZC8Ts5dHqK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' MLB Draft participation led to him being selected as an outfielder. Even so, the now-Chiefs star also had experience on the mound. While his right arm may have set the NFL alight this season, he was also quite adept at baseball, throwing pitches that touched 95 mph.

When did Patrick Mahomes join NFL?

With his father featuring in the MLB, many would have pegged Patrick Mahomes to follow in his father's footsteps. However, according to his father, Patrick Mahomes "fell in love with football". When the opportunity to declare for the NFL came, Patrick Mahomes took it with both hands. The 'When did Patrick Mahomes join NFL' story culminates in 2017, when, in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round (10th overall). It would appear that the former MLB prospect hasn't looked back ever since.

