Astros' Jose Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Devices During Games, MLB Concurs

other sports

Astros are currently under some serious investigations by the MLB for sign-stealing. Fans claimed that Jose Altuve was also involved in cheating. Find out more

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Astros

Just days ago, MLB released their report on Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal from 2017. Astros were reportedly fined $5 million by the league. Subsequently, Astros officials  A.J. Hinch, Jeff Luhnow, Brandon Taubman were all handed a one-year suspension and were also fired by the Astros. On Thursday night (Friday IST) another casualty of the scandal saw Carlos Beltran part ways with New York Mets. Now fans have apparently targetted several Astros players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, claiming they wore electronic devices to help them with the pitch type. 

Also Read | Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Team SACKS GM Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch After MLB Suspension

Social media unearths Jose Altuve's cheating videos

Several users posted videos on Twitter claiming Astros players particularly Jose Altuve wore a wired device under his shirt that helped him to recognise the pitch type. However, Altuve unequivocally denied those allegations. MLB insider Joel Sherman reported that Altuve's agent Scott Barnes stated his client Jose Altuve never wore an electronic device during any of his games.

Also Read | Carlos Beltran Parts Ways With Mets Amidst Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Allegations

As it appears, MLB seems to agree with Jose Altuve after it was reported that MLB did not find any conclusive evidence that Astros players were wearing any device. Hence, as of now, no player will be charged by the league.

Also Read | Former Yankees Player Claims Team Was 'cheated' Due To Astros And Red Sox's Sign-stealing

Also Read | Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked

Published:
