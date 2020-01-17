Astros' Jose Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Devices During Games, MLB Concurs

Just days ago, MLB released their report on Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal from 2017. Astros were reportedly fined $5 million by the league. Subsequently, Astros officials A.J. Hinch, Jeff Luhnow, Brandon Taubman were all handed a one-year suspension and were also fired by the Astros. On Thursday night (Friday IST) another casualty of the scandal saw Carlos Beltran part ways with New York Mets. Now fans have apparently targetted several Astros players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, claiming they wore electronic devices to help them with the pitch type.

You'll be seeing this a lot.



Jose Altuve signaling to his teammates NOT to rip off his jersey in celebration because it would "allegedly" reveal a buzzer that would go off when triggered by someone on the Astros video team.



Next Level Cheating. pic.twitter.com/ApxOmAgdkz — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) January 16, 2020

Social media unearths Jose Altuve's cheating videos

Here's Ken Rosenthal, who broke the news of the Astros cheating scandal, asking Jose Altuve why he was telling teammates not to rip his jersey off after the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS: pic.twitter.com/xoBGX159QG — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) January 16, 2020

Several users posted videos on Twitter claiming Astros players particularly Jose Altuve wore a wired device under his shirt that helped him to recognise the pitch type. However, Altuve unequivocally denied those allegations. MLB insider Joel Sherman reported that Altuve's agent Scott Barnes stated his client Jose Altuve never wore an electronic device during any of his games.

Reach out to Scott Boras about his client Jose Altuve: “When this came up today, Jose Altuve immediately contacted me and this is his statement: ‘I have never worn an electronic device in my performance as a major league player.’” #Astros — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 16, 2020

As it appears, MLB seems to agree with Jose Altuve after it was reported that MLB did not find any conclusive evidence that Astros players were wearing any device. Hence, as of now, no player will be charged by the league.

from MLB with so much coming out publicly about Altuve HR to end ALCS and other incidents: "MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.” That investigation, MLB said, includes 2019. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 16, 2020

