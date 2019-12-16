The Debate
MLB Trade Rumours: Diamondbacks Sign Up Star Pitcher Madison Bumgarner For $85 Million

other sports

MLB trade rumours: The Arizona Diamondbacks completed the signing of free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner signed a 5-year deal worth $85 million.

MLB trade rumours

The 2019 MLB Winter Meetings came to an end, but that did not stop the franchises from doing business. In another free agent pitcher finding a team, the Arizona Diamondbacks sealed the trade of Madison Bumgarner on Sunday. The pitcher joins the Diamondbacks for an $85 million deal, running for 5 years.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Houston Astros Consider Trading Carlos Correa To Free Funds?

MLB trade rumours: Diamondbacks sign Madison Bumgarner

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Chicago Cubs Surprise Many By Holding Talks With Josh Lindblom

The deal was a surprise to many as the Arizona Diamondbacks were not in the mix for making a big free-agent signing or pursuing a big-ticket pitcher, let alone Madison Bumgarner’s sealing signature. However, the former San Francisco Giants player finds himself on the roster of their National League Conference rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks. Madison Bumgarner’s top choice in free agency was the Diamondbacks if they could pay him appropriately, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. While Bumgarner and his camp were hoping for a deal close to $100 million, it seems like the Arizona Diamondbacks came close enough to match their expectations. Rosenthal also speculates perhaps no other MLB franchise was willing to reach the 9-figure mark for Madison Bumgarner’s services.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: Philadelphia Phillies Snap Up Didi Gregorius In $14 Million Deal

MLB trade rumours: Diamondbacks might trade Robbie Ray after Bumgarner trade

Madison Bumgarner’s trade creates a crunch for teams looking for rotation help. Ironically, the Diamondbacks are the team that benefits the most from the crisis considering that the Arizona franchise is actively looking to trade Robbie Ray. Ray is in the final year of his contract and is expected to earn $10.8 million in his last year of arbitration entitlement. With Madison Bumgarner’s signing, the Arizona Diamondbacks would be safe to trade Robbie Ray.

Also Read: MLB Trade Rumours: New York Yankees Trying To Make Room For Cole? J.A. Happ Exit Looms

 

