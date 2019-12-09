MLB Trade Rumours: Chicago Cubs Surprise Many By Holding Talks With Josh Lindblom

The MLB winter meetings 2019 are underway in San Diego and one can expect a whole lot of trades happening. The teams are looking to add as many free agent players to their roster, to cut down on their costs as well as give them more financial pull when trading with teams. The latest MLB trade rumours suggest that free agent right-hander Josh Lindblom has been contacted by Chicago Cubs as per American media reports.

Source: #Cubs, free agent Josh Lindblom have had discussions this offseason, but it appears other clubs are more heavily involved now. Lindblom, the 2019 KBO MVP, grew up in West Lafayette, Ind., fewer than 150 miles from Wrigley Field. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2019

MLB trade rumours: Josh Lindblom to Chicago Cubs?

Josh Lindblom to Chicago Cubs might seem far-fetched, but reports suggest that other teams are in further talks with the player. Cubs’ tendency to be frugal and not make a quick strike also possibly rules them out of the Lindblom race. However, there’s some interest from the Chicago Cubs, and it could well and genuinely happen considering that Josh Lindblom is an Indiana native and would be fascinated by the chance of playing at Wrigley Field.

MLB trade rumours: Lindblom's redemption

Josh Lindblom is not amongst the most sought after and is neither the amongst the most bankable free agents in the off-season market. Lindblom had an unreliable MLB career with stints at Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a wanderlust career from 2011 to 2017. He did manage an acceptable 4.10 ERA/4.27 FIP in the 147 innings he featured, spread across five seasons. He regained form and redeemed himself in an MVP season in the KBO (Korean Baseball Organisation). Josh Lindblom was a 20-game winner with a 2.50 ERA in 194 2/3 innings in the KBO, after a 15-4 season that carried a 2.88 ERA in 168 2/3 innings.

MLB trade rumours: Cost-cutting necessary for Chicago Cubs to sign Lindblom

Despite not being among the top pitchers, Josh Lindblom should not have trouble finding a home in an MLB franchise. But the league-wide for pitchers should aide Lindblom’s cause and according to MLBTR, a 2-year, $88 million deal seems viable for both Josh Lindblom and franchises like Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, which could be amongst the ones likely to recruit him. Considering the rumours coming out of Chicago, however, even that modest commitment might be too costly for the Chicago Cubs until they shed some payroll.

