MLB Trade Rumours: Philadelphia Phillies To Pursue Anthony Rendon

The Philadelphia Phillies are on a trading spree. After securing the signing of Zack Wheeler, the Phillies are set to pursue free-agent Anthony Rendon. If the move goes through, Rendon will be following the footsteps of former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year $330 million deal with the Phillies.

MLB trade rumours: Philadelphia Phillies keen on signing Anthony Rendon

Anthony Rendon is expected to demand a contract that pays close to what compatriot Nolan Arenado received last spring. The Colorado Rockies signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with third baseman Nolan Arenado. The deal might be shorter but is likely to pay Rendon close to at least $35 million a year. Josh Donaldson is the potential replacement if the Phillies fail to land Rendon. Donaldson is likely to command a three or four-year deal, paying him over $25 million a season. The Philadelphia Phillies are also keeping tabs on Didi Gregorius.

MLB trade rumours: Phillies continue to be aggressive despite luxury tax concerns

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Zach Wheeler to a five-year $118 million contract earlier this week, and signing Rendon would likely vault them into the luxury tax. According to Nightengale, their owner John Middleton's aggressiveness in free agency has not been discouraged by that fact. On Thursday, Nationals owner Mark Lerner explained how the team couldn't afford to bring back both Rendon and Stephen Strasburg. The Phillies have also had reported interest in Strasburg to add to their rotation but admitted that it would be difficult to add both Rendon and Strasburg to their roster.

MLB trade rumours: Philadelphia Phillies to pursue Donaldson if Rendon move falls through

If Rendon signs elsewhere, Philadelphia Phillies’ backup plan of Josh Donaldson would pit them against the Washington Nationals once again. Nationals are reportedly eyeing Donaldson if they don't bring back Anthony Rendon. The acquisition of Anthony Rendon would not only provide the Phillies with a power-hitting bat in the middle of their lineup, allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to move Scott Kingery to centre field or a super-value role but take him away from the World Series champion Nationals. The deal could also give them the flexibility to trade Jean Segura or touted infield prospect Alec Bohm for pitching help.

