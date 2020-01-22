MLB Urged To Strip Astros, Red Sox Of World Series Titles By Los Angeles City Council

The Los Angeles City Council is reportedly urging Major League Baseball (MLB) to strip World Series titles from Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox and award them to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Astros were recently found guilty by MLB for sign-stealing during their World Series-winning season in 2017. Multiple reports suggest Boston Red Sox allegedly used similar means during their title-winning season in 2018. LA Dodgers were on the losing end on both the finals.

NEW: Los Angeles City Council votes unanimously to ask Major League Baseball to award the Dodgers the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles. https://t.co/CbeWSiQZjP — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 21, 2020

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles City Council headed by Gil Cedillo and Paul Koretz unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday urging MLB to strip Astros' 2017 and Red Sox's 2018 World Series titles and award them to the LA Dodgers. The Dodgers lost to the Astros in seven games in the 2017 World Series and lost to the Red Sox in five games in 2018.

Astros sign-stealing scandal

On January 13, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement of its findings on the Astros sign-stealing scandal. Astros were found guilty and were subsequently dished out several penalties. Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were handed one-year suspensions and Astros were forced to forfeit four draft picks. They were also handed a fine of $5 million.

Alex Cora, who was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 and Red Sox's manager in 2018 was fired by the Red Sox. Carlos Beltran, who was with the Astros in 2017, recently parted ways with New York Mets.

Red Sox are currently under investigation by the MLB, with findings expected to be released soon.

