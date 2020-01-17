The Debate
Cody Bellinger Rants About How Astros Cheating Is Ruining The Integrity Of Baseball

other sports

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger had a strong reaction to the Astros cheating scandal. Bellinger took to Twitter to express his thoughts. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cody Bellinger

Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal has been a major talking point in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in recent weeks. After Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, Carlos Beltran followed suit by parting ways with New York Mets. Recently rumours on social media claimed that Astros hitters allegedly used “buzzers” to signal different pitch types. Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger had a strong reaction to the latest story on the scandal.

Also Read | Carlos Beltran Parts Ways With Mets Amidst Astros Sign-stealing Scandal Allegations

Recently, a Twitter account claiming to be run by Carlos Beltran's niece stated that Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were equipped with 'buzzers' to help them identify the pitch type coming their way. This tweet was followed by a slew of videos posted by other users implicating Astros player of wearing some kind of wire.

Cody Bellinger claims Astros cheating is ruining the game

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger reacted to those rumours with a strong 30-word rant on social media. Cody Bellinger was a rookie for the LA Dodgers during the 2017 World Series when they lost to the Astros in seven games. The 24-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the scandal admitting that he hoped those rumours were untrue. However, Cody Bellinger reiterated that if those allegations are proved to be true, MLB should hand severe consequences to the players.

Cody Billinger claimed that such scandals are ruining the integrity of the game. 

Also Read | MLB Legend Pete Rose Says Red Sox And Astros Sign-stealing Scandals 'No Big Deal'

Cody Bellinger speaks out on Astros Cheating allegations

Cody Bellinger spoke to ESPN recently admitting that he just wants to wait on the sidelines and see what happens next. Bellinger, who lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018 claimed although it was disappointing to be in the losing side, he was proud to do things the right way. 

Also Read | Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal: Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch Comment After Being Sacked

MLB insider Joel Sherman reported that despite charging the Astros for sign-stealing, they have not found conclusive evidence to charge the Astros players as of now.

Also Read | Astros Sign-stealing Scandal: Team SACKS GM Jeff Luhnow, AJ Hinch After MLB Suspension

Published:

