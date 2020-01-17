Cody Bellinger Rants About How Astros Cheating Is Ruining The Integrity Of Baseball

Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal has been a major talking point in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in recent weeks. After Astros fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, Carlos Beltran followed suit by parting ways with New York Mets. Recently rumours on social media claimed that Astros hitters allegedly used “buzzers” to signal different pitch types. Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger had a strong reaction to the latest story on the scandal.

Beltran's niece tweeting about the buzzers, which matches up with what Ive been told from about 5 different parties. pic.twitter.com/zla70bW0Wu — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) January 16, 2020

Recently, a Twitter account claiming to be run by Carlos Beltran's niece stated that Astros players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were equipped with 'buzzers' to help them identify the pitch type coming their way. This tweet was followed by a slew of videos posted by other users implicating Astros player of wearing some kind of wire.

You'll be seeing this a lot.



Jose Altuve signaling to his teammates NOT to rip off his jersey in celebration because it would "allegedly" reveal a buzzer that would go off when triggered by someone on the Astros video team.



Next Level Cheating. pic.twitter.com/ApxOmAgdkz — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) January 16, 2020

Cody Bellinger claims Astros cheating is ruining the game

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger reacted to those rumours with a strong 30-word rant on social media. Cody Bellinger was a rookie for the LA Dodgers during the 2017 World Series when they lost to the Astros in seven games. The 24-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the scandal admitting that he hoped those rumours were untrue. However, Cody Bellinger reiterated that if those allegations are proved to be true, MLB should hand severe consequences to the players.

For the sake of the game I Hope this isn’t true.. if true, there needs to be major consequences to the players. That Completely ruins the integrity of the game!!! — Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 16, 2020

Cody Billinger claimed that such scandals are ruining the integrity of the game.

I spoke with Cody Bellinger about the Dodgers’ quiet offseason, his fast friendship with Christian Yelich, and losing the World Series to a couple of alleged sign-stealing teams.



“It’s gotta come to an end unless it’s gonna be a disaster.” https://t.co/AWP2iW6gUu — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) January 13, 2020

Cody Bellinger spoke to ESPN recently admitting that he just wants to wait on the sidelines and see what happens next. Bellinger, who lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018 claimed although it was disappointing to be in the losing side, he was proud to do things the right way.

MLB insider Joel Sherman reported that despite charging the Astros for sign-stealing, they have not found conclusive evidence to charge the Astros players as of now.

from MLB with so much coming out publicly about Altuve HR to end ALCS and other incidents: "MLB explored wearable devices during the investigation but found no evidence to substantiate it.” That investigation, MLB said, includes 2019. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 16, 2020

