MS Dhoni Missed By Fans In T20I Series Down Under, Draws Reaction From Virat Kohli Too

Virat Kohli shares a great bond with almost all of his teammates. However, if there's one person who he has had massive respect and admiration for it is his predecessor and former India captain MS Dhoni. The camaraderie between the two was always on display whenever they played together for India.

Virat Kohli's response to ‘We Miss You Dhoni’ placard melts Twitterati down

In fact, Dhoni was instrumental in appointing Kohli as Indian captain after he decided to relinquish the captaincy duties. Similarly, after taking over as captain, Kohli always trusted the veteran stumper without any doubts because of the immense trust he had in him. But since India’s heartbreaking exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni didn’t play for India and eventually retired from international cricket on August 15 earlier this year.

The Indian veteran returned to cricket after a long hiatus by leading Chennai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020, however, fans are missing him in the blue jersey. Moreover, Kohli is also missing his presence on the field now. During the second T20I between India and Australia, some fans had made a big placard which read, ‘We Miss You Dhoni’.

Kohli who was fielding in the deep took a note of it and gestured that he too was missing the legendary captain on the field. The video of the incident soon went viral as fans lauded the chemistry between the duo. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as the Twitterati appreciated the mutual love and admiration between the Indian stalwarts.

Here's the video of the incident

Coming back to the match, India went on to win the second T20I by six wickets as they successfully chased a massive target of 195 with two balls to spare. Courtesy of the emphatic win, Virat Kohli's men went on to seal the series 2-0 with a game to go. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I is set to be played on Tuesday, December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The live-action of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

SOURCE: TWITTER

