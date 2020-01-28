Muhammad Ali Defeated Joe Frazier In Epic Re-match On This Day In 1974, Watch Video

Joe Frazier caused one of the biggest upsets of boxing history by defeating Muhammad Ali in their original fight in 1971. However, Ali bounced back and avenged his loss in an epic re-match that took place on this day in 1974. A lot of people questioned Muhammad Ali’s chances in front of Joe Frazier in the re-match. Ali silenced his critics by defeating Joe Frazier via judge’s scorecard. Let us see how the fight ended on this very day in 1974.

On this day in 1974, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier

Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier have fought each other thrice in their entire career. In which, Ali won the last two bouts while Joe Frazier managed to win the original fight. However, the second bout is still considered to be the greatest because Muhammad Ali avenged his loss in one of the best ways possible.

Muhammad Ali started the fight aggressively and gave Joe Frazier almost no opportunity to bounce back. During the end of Round 2, Joe Frazier was trembling as Muhammad Ali landed some major blows on him. However, Frazier still managed to keep his feet on the mat and fought back in the remaining rounds. Despite Joe Frazier’s tremendous effort, he could not notch the victory against Muhammad Ali. The Greatest of All Time proved that he is the best by defeating a veteran like Frazier in one of the biggest fights of his career. Take a look at the fight that changed the course of heavyweight boxing.

(Image courtesy: YouTube)