When Mike Tyson Conducted A Cage Fight In The United Kingdom As A Referee

Mike Tyson (the baddest man on the planet) stunned the combat sports universe when he assumed the role of an MMA referee back in 2006. The youngest boxer to claim the heavyweight world title retired from the sport of boxing in 2005. No doubt, a major portion of the boxing universe felt upset as they had to bid goodbye to Mike Tyson. However, the former world champion remained active with the combat sports even after his retirement. It all began with him conducting an MMA fight for World Cage Fighting Championship.

MMA: Mike Tyson conducted a cage fight in 2006

The boxing veteran dully accepted the offer and decided to step up as a referee for a cage fight where fighters from all over the globe were participating. Mike Tyson was in charge of the bout that took place at the Manchester Evening News Arena with Spaniard Diego Gonzalez going against a 20-year-old Terry Etim. Terry Etim went on to compete at UFC but his glorious night arrived much earlier. He went on to submit Gonzalez with a triangle choke within one minute of the bout. It was a great night for Terry Etim as he won the fight in front of Mike Tyson, the referee. Take a look at the fight.

The 53-year-old boxing veteran is still highly active in the combat sports universe. He keeps indulging UFC fighters and boxers in his podcast. A few days back, Mike Tyson was even spotted doing a little training session with UFC Heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. A boxing crossover between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou was in the talks and Mike Tyson wasted no time in delivering his opinion to ‘The Predator’. Mike Tyson passed his skills of boxing to Francis Ngannou and advised him to go with short-range punches. It's an inevitable way to defeat Tyson Fury if they ever square-off inside a ring.

Mike Tyson showing why height and reach doesn’t matter. Still got it 🥊



(h/t @platini954) pic.twitter.com/oJtq00d9Dq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 7, 2019

