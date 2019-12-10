Mike Tyson Feels That He Could Never Have Beaten Muhammad Ali At His Prime

Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson are two of the greatest boxers of their era. Boxing fans have often fantasized about a dream fight between them. While Mike Tyson is famous for being one of the scariest knockout specialists of the sport, Muhammad Ali is known for his resolute defence and extraordinary body movement. There have been huge debates about who would surpass whom if they ever fight inside the boxing ring. It kept the boxing world divided for a long period of time, until Mike Tyson delivered his opinion.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Spars With Kid Brother Tommy Fury; Fans Inspired By The Duo

Boxing: Mike Tyson gives his opinion on fighting Muhammad Ali

In an interview with This is 50 in 2012, Mike Tyson said that he could never have beaten a prime Muhammad Ali. When asked about the “question of the century”, Tyson had said, “There’s no man like him (Muhammad Ali). Everything we (all the boxers) have, he (Muhammad Ali) supersedes it. I can’t beat that man, hell no f*** this.”

Muhammad Ali’s contribution to the sport is unparalleled and Mike Tyson admires him as the Greatest Of All Time. Despite being the greatest of their time, both men have faced defeats in their careers. Mike Tyson holds a boxing record of 50 wins and 6 losses, while Muhammad Ali holds a record of 56 wins and 5 losses. However, a prime Muhammad Ali or a prime Mike Tyson was scary enough to make their opponents pee in the ring.

Also Read | Boxing: Anthony Joshua wins fans over for his humility on Instagram after Andy Ruiz Jr win

A few days back, the current WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was also asked whether he could defeat Muhammad Ali in his prime. The Bronze Bomber, who is known for his loud mouth and insulting call outs, gave a surprising reply. Deontay Wilder said that he came into the sport for Muhammad Ali and he will never think about going against his idol.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Mocked By Sugar Ray Leonard For His Boxing Skills; Watch Video

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Attacks Anthony Joshua After His Win At 'Clash On The Dunes'