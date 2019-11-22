Myles Garrett Alleges Mason Rudolph Hurled Racial Slur At Him Before Outrageous NFL Brawl

After last week's NFL brawl between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph, Garrett has reportedly alleged that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him before the Browns DE proceeded to attack Rudolph. Both parties have come out with their statements on social media. The NFL has found no proof to confirm Garrett's allegations.

Garrett takes to social media

As Myles Garrett appealed his NFL suspension, the defensive end accused Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of calling him a racial slur. Although Garrett informed the appeals officer of Rudolph's inappropriate behaviour, he insisted that he did not want it to be a factor that defends his own actions. Garrett also posted on his Twitter and maintained his allegations but clarified that his actions on the field were still not justified.

Rudolph denies allegations

Timothy Younger, who is Mason Rudolph's agent, took to his Twitter and denied Garrett's allegations and called them an attempted escape from his punishments. He also insinuated that Garrett's actions were much more hurtful to Rudolph, even more than the physical actions he took on the field. It was reported that Brian McCarthy from the NFL investigated Garrett's accusation and found no evidence to help his case. Garrett will remain indefinitely suspended.

A brawl is sparked

Statement from GM John Dorsey on Myles Garrett's suspension being upheldhttps://t.co/4vyt2Tf2Qy pic.twitter.com/M5XtHUr42k — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2019

Last Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers and just eight seconds before the game's end, things went bad. Defensive end Myles Garrett attacked Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, eventually taking off his helmet and hitting him on his head with it. Garrett's actions were condemned by his team's quarterback and head coach. NFL suspended Garrett on the same day, he will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

