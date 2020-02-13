Myles Garrett Back On The Gridiron; NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns' Defensive End

Things seem to be looking up for the Cleveland Browns in the off-season. With a new head coach firmly in place and Odell Beckham Jr back to full fitness, the Cleveland Browns seem well-placed to pick up the pieces from their dismal 2019 season. In more good news for head coach Kevin Stefanski, the “indefinite suspension” handed to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was lifted by the NFL this week.

Thank you for having me. It’s an absolute blessing to be a part of this amazing team. See y’all in Tanzania 🤟🏾 https://t.co/4npbzZ950d — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) February 12, 2020

Myles Garrett to make NFL return after "indefinite suspension" comes to an end

Back in November last year, the Cleveland Browns registered a 21-7 win against division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers. That win, however, came at an expense after a violent brawl erupted in the match-up. Among the many players involved in the physical altercation, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was hit with the heftiest fine - a suspension without pay for the rest of the season (six games) and a reported $45,623 fine.

NFL: Why was Myles Garrett suspended?

During the brawl, Myles Garrett appeared to rip off Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him on the head after the pair were involved in a physical altercation late in the fourth quarter. Up until then, Myles Garrett appeared to be making a name for himself as one of the Browns' best defensive players. The suspension handed out to Myles Garrett for the violent altercation with Mason Rudolph wasn't the heaviest fine in the league, but the Browns ended up losing one of their best defensive players that season.

The NFL lifted the suspension on Myles Garrett for his attack on Mason Rudolph after Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week. During his first appeal against the indefinite suspension, Myles Garrett accused Mason Rudolph of using a racial slur against him. According to Garrett, this led to the brawl unfolding with just under eight seconds left in the game.

