Tom Brady's Potential Move To Dallas Cowboys Not Backed By MLB Pundits And Here Is Why

‘Decisions, decisions, decisions’ has been the atmosphere in and around the Gillette Stadium since the turn of the decade. The New England Patriots crashed out of the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans, drawing an end to a disappointing season for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots organisation. With Tom Brady now being a free agent, the six-time Super Bowl champion is free to sign with any franchise in the NFL, with re-signing for the Patriots also an option. The Dallas Cowboys have also thrown their hats in the ring for Tom Brady, but which party does the move benefit, if any?

Tom Brady free agency: Could Cowboys move work?

The Cowboys are currently locked in negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are reportedly looking to make him the face of the franchise. However, Dak Prescott has dilly-dallied on negotiations, which has left the Cowboys looking elsewhere.

In particular, Jerry Jones and co. have reportedly set their sights on a man who played a major part in shaping the Patriots’ dynasty. The Cowboys, therefore, could use the franchise tag on Dak Prescott and ultimately trade him with a view to roping in one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

By Week 1 of the 2020 season, Tom Brady will be 43, which would make him the oldest Opening Day quarterback in the history of the Cowboys roster. As evident by his 2019 season, Tom Brady does not quite seem to be going the Benjamin Button way when it comes to his numbers. In 2018, Tom Brady posted figures of 4,355 yards with an average of 7.6 yards gained per pass attempt, 29 touchdowns and 21 sacks.

Last season, his figures read as follows: 4,057 yards, 6.6 yards gained on an average, 24 touchdowns and 27 sacks. While he probably wasn't helped by a lack of quality wide receivers, the six-time Super Bowl champion posted a passer rating of 88, his lowest in seven years.

Dak Prescott, on the other hand, had a 99.7 passer rating last season with 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 sacks. At 26, Prescott is approaching his prime, as opposed to a close-to-43-year-old QB with Hall of Fame credentials. At best, Tom Brady could bring an end to Jerry Jones' 26-year Super Bowl drought. With Dak Prescott pulling the strings, the Cowboys could still aim for a Super Bowl next season, with a little bit of added quality in defence.

Tom Brady free agency dilemma: If not Cowboys, then who?

The newly christened Las Vegas Raiders have been among the favourites to script a conclusion for the Tom Brady Free Agency saga. Raiders coach Jon Gruden is, as most NFL coaches, a known admirer of the future Hall of Famer. Derek Carr, for all his career-high numbers in 2019 (4,054 yards, 70.4 completion percentage, 7.9 yards per attempt) has failed to cement his place as a starting quarterback for the Raiders. In Tom Brady, the Raiders could be in for a blockbuster first season if he chooses to move away from the Gillette Stadium in the upcoming season. One thing, however, is for certain. The answer to the 'Did Tom Brady retire' story is likely to be in the negative this year.

