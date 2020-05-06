Myles Garrett Could Become Highest-paid Pass Rusher In NFL With $25m Deal On The Horizon

Defensive end Myles Garrett could reportedly become the highest-paid pass-rusher in the NFL. Currently serving his suspension, Myles Garrett is in the long-term plans of Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry. Barry confirmed to the NFL Network that he sees Garrett as an important cog in the Browns project and will look to extend his contract beyond 2021.

Myles Garrett contract: highest paid pass rusher in NFL?

Considered as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Myles Garrett's stay at Browns was extended for another year last week. Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Garrett's contract, keeping him in Cleveland till 2021. According to Spotrac, Garrett's makes around $15.1 million from his current contract. However, per NFL Network, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft could be bracing himself for a significant pay hike if he agrees to a new contract with Cleveland. Reports indicate Myles Garrett could well be the first $25 million-a-year pass-rusher in the NFL.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry told RapSheet + Friends (https://t.co/CiKkY8tVHv) that he hopes Myles Garrett is with the #Browns for years to come. Why a long-term extension makes sense 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xfe6oebpQU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 5, 2020

Currently, Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack highest paid pass-rusher in NFL with a reported $23.5 million average annual salary. Mack signed a six-year contract extension with the Bears worth $141 million.

Myles Garrett highlights: Myles Garrett helmet incident

Since making his debut in 2017, the 24-year-old has quickly gone on to become one of the most important players on the Browns' roster. In three seasons so far, Myles Garrett has registered 30.5 sacks, 104 tackles and six forced fumbles. Last season, Garrett played 10 games and registered 10 sacks and two forced fumbles. However, his stellar season came to a premature end after he was suspended for the remainder of the season for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet. According to reports, Myles Garrett's actions will not be a deciding factor in his contract negotiations.

Cleveland Browns endured a difficult 2019 NFL season. They finished third in the American Football Conference Northern Division (AFC North) with a poor 6-10 (win-loss) record. In their opening 10 games with Garrett playing, Browns were 4-6. After the 24-year-old was suspended, Browns finished the season with a 2-4 record which included three consecutive defeats to finish the season.

