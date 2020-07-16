NASCAR All-Star Race Sees Banned Confederate Flag Flying Over Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star race on Wednesday saw a Confederate Flag flying over the Bristol Motor Speedway after the NASCAR Confederate ban. The Confederate Flag was banned by the racing company after Bubba Wallace and a host of other drivers campaigned against the presence of the controversial flag at the race. The NASCAR Confederate flag ban has stirred controversy ever since and planes with the controversial flag have been flown over NASCAR races.

Also Read: NASCAR Fight: Harrison Burton And Noah Gragson Throw Punches After Race At Kentucky; Watch

NASCAR All-Star race results: Confederate Flag flies over Bristol Motor Speedway during NASCAR All-Star race

A Confederate Flag banner similar to the one flown over Talladega Superspeedway last month was flown over Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday before the NASCAR All-Star Race. The banner had the Confederate Flag along with 'SCV.org', which is run by The Sons of Confederate Veterans organisation. The Confederate Flag flown at Talladega on June 21 included the flag and the words “Defund NASCAR'. The SCV claimed responsibility for the Talladega banner as well.

Also Read: NASCAR Hosting Largest Sporting Event Crowd Since Pandemic

The Talladega race was further marred after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage, the only black driver competing in NASCAR's top-tier series. The FBI investigated the incident and ruled that no hate crime had been committed and evidence showed the noose was in the garage at least as early as October 2019. There were no Confederate Flags visible in the grandstands at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday night during the NASCAR All-Star race.

Someone is currently flying around the Bristol Motor Speedway with a Confederate flag banner.



This comes after NASCAR’s decision last month to ban the display of Confederate flags at its events. pic.twitter.com/zjicfr0sWf — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Chase Elliott Cruises To First NASCAR All-Star Win In Bristol With 20K Fans In Attendance

NASCAR All-Star race results: Chase Elliot lands first NASCAR All-Star race victory

The NASCAR All-Star race results on Wednesday (Thursday IST) saw Chase Elliott clinch his fist-ever All-Star win, beating stiff competition from Kyle Busch in the closing laps. Chase Elliott and his father, Bill Elliott, join the father-son combination of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. to have won the NASCAR All-Star race. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led in 60 of the 140 laps of the Bristol Motor Speedway and ultimately had to hold off a hard-charging Busch with the winning difference between them sizing up to a mere .418 seconds.

Also Read: NASCAR's Chase Elliott Offers To Take Joel Embiid For A Ride After Getting His New License

Chase Elliott's win meant that he took home a whopping $1 million paycheck. NASCAR 2020 season's driver standings leader Kevin Harvick finished third, followed by Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and 2020 Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 72 laps, finished sixth. Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr. shaped out the rest of the top 10 in that order.

(Image Credit: NASCAR Twitter)